Volley Becomes Largest Publisher of Interactive Voice Games with Licensing of Games from Sony Pictures Television

Voice entertainment leader acquires exclusive rights to "Jeopardy!", "Wheel of Fortune", "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", and "Pyramid" for Amazon and Google smart devices

Volley, the leading voice game publisher, announced today that it purchased exclusive licensing rights to all Sony Pictures Television (SPT) voice games for Amazon and Google smart devices including "Jeopardy!", "Wheel of Fortune", "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", and "Pyramid". This move makes Volley the largest developer of interactive voice games in the industry, with tens of millions of users.

Volley's licensing of four of the most iconic game show brands in history will enable the company to make even more fun and interactive games for smart speakers, displays, TVs, cars, and mobile devices. These family-friendly voice apps will join Volley's ever-growing network of games and entertainment experiences on Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, alongside "The Price Is Right," "Song Quiz," and "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader". Volley also recently acquired top-rated Amazon Alexa game "Question of the Day" in a multi-million dollar deal.

"Sony Pictures is a major household name, and this licensing deal opens up the opportunity to reach a wider audience that may not have previous experience with voice games," said Max Child, CEO and co-founder of Volley. "Beloved game shows like ‘Jeopardy!' are a perfect match for at-home gaming since they're family-friendly and voice control is a natural interface for trivia competitions. We are excited to see the continued rise of voice games and their adoption into our everyday lives."

"At SPT, we've been invested in building voice games from the beginning. Over the years, through Amazon Alexa and other platforms, our games have reached millions of people. Now we're excited to work with Volley to hit even greater scale," said Suzanne Prete, Executive Vice President, Game Shows, SPT.

All four of the following games are available on Amazon Alexa with "Jeopardy!" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" available for Google Assistant-enabled devices:

"Jeopardy!": Test your knowledge with new clues every weekday by playing a wide range of categories including sports, pop culture, travel, world history, and much more.

Test your knowledge with new clues every weekday by playing a wide range of categories including sports, pop culture, travel, world history, and much more. "Wheel of Fortune": Spin the wheel and call a consonant, buy a vowel, or solve the puzzle. You can play with up to three friends or family in a local party game.

Spin the wheel and call a consonant, buy a vowel, or solve the puzzle. You can play with up to three friends or family in a local party game. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?": Answer trivia questions correctly to climb the money tree, from $500 to $1,000,000. Every day, there are new questions and another chance to play.

Answer trivia questions correctly to climb the money tree, from $500 to $1,000,000. Every day, there are new questions and another chance to play. "Pyramid": Guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given to you by your smart device, friends or family.

About Volley

Since its founding in 2016, Volley has been on a mission to make everyday life a little more entertaining. Volley builds voice-controlled entertainment experiences on smart devices such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa and smartphones. From trivia games like "Song Quiz" to storytelling games like "Yes Sire," Volley's highly popular games make home entertainment more accessible, engaging and fun. Founded by Max Child and James Wilsterman, Volley is based in San Francisco. For more information, visit volleythat.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

