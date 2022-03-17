Comdata Launches Digital Lumper Payment Solution for Fleets Nationwide

Comdata's cutting-edge technology improves efficiency and driver experience with frictionless payment capabilities

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, announced the evolution of its on-demand warehouse payment capabilities. The new solution digitizes and automates the capture and delivery of lumper payment receipts without driver interaction. It is the next generation of Comdata's Comchek, which provides warehouse locations and fleets an efficient and modernized system to accept lumper payment without driver interaction through a mobile device.

Comdata's new lumper payment tool reduces the time-consuming manual process that has frustrated fleets, drivers, merchants, and shippers for decades by enabling warehouse locations to digitally accept any of Comdata's payment methods (Fleet Card, Express Code, Comchek, OnRoad and Virtual Card). As a result of these integrated merchant partnerships, carriers, warehouse merchants, and drivers can now benefit from streamlined mobile payment capabilities that reduce friction and payment delays. To add more control to the lumper payment process, Comdata has also enabled additional location-based authorization controls.

Eric Dowdell, President of Comdata's North American Trucking division comments, "Comdata has created a win-win for the industry by digitizing the lumper pay process, which has historically been a point of friction for fleets and merchants. We're bringing our customers more transparency, control, and a more simplified driver experience within a broad acceptance network."

As a pioneer in innovative technologies for the transportation industry, Comdata has led with a wide array of payment products and capabilities that include Comchek, Express Cash, OnRoad, Virtual Card, and Comchek Mobile – all solutions designed to enable carriers and drivers to quickly make on-demand lumper payments over the road.

"The trucking industry is moving forward and embracing digital transformation," continues Dowdell. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the most secure, reliable, and efficient mobile payment capabilities that get drivers back on the road faster. Our solution minimizes the headaches and delays associated with legacy, manually processed lumper payments. A greater experience overall promotes driver retention and greater profitability in the long-term."

Since 2020, Comdata has doubled down on its efforts on secure mobile payment capabilities that improve the overall driver experience. Comdata remains committed to pushing the envelope in fleet payments and continuing to drive the industry's journey towards digital transformation.

About COMDATA

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients' bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata Inc. visit www.comdata.com.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

