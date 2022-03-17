U.S. Bancorp Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details

U.S. Bancorp USB will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14, 2022. At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone.

Via internet:

To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com and click on "About Us", "Investor Relations" and "Webcasts & Presentations."

Via telephone:

To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 1698510.

Replay info:

For those unable to participate during the live call, a recording will be available at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 14, 2022 and will be accessible until Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:59 p.m. CT. To access the recorded message within the United States and Canada, please dial 855.859.2056. If calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 404.537.3406 to access the recording. The conference ID is 1698510.

