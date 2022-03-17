Remote Work Reduces Toxic Behaviors But Employees No Longer Value Work Friendships

Capterra research reveals remote work has significantly altered workplace dynamics: 70% of HR leaders say the move to remote work has resulted in fewer complaints of toxic behavior, but a majority of remote workers now say work friendships aren't important.
A socially-centered workplace is no longer a top priority for most employees, but this shift might lead to healthier work environments. In Capterra's Culture Survey of almost 1,000 employees, only 11% ranked relationships with co-workers a top factor in job satisfaction. However, the culture change was reported as positive by many respondents. Over a third (38%) of employees reported less toxic workplace behavior since transitioning to hybrid or remote work.
Remote Workers Are Severing Social Ties at Work
The transition to remote work has drastically shifted how employees interact with each other. A majority (52%) of remote employees said that it is minimally or not at all important to have friends or other close social relationships at work. Remote employees are also fatigued by virtual events; those who've attended a virtual social event at work are twice as likely as on-site employees to say they aren't a good substitute for in-person events.
This social disconnect has only increased due to record turnover stemming from The Great Resignation; 63% of employees who reported above-average turnover find it less worthwhile for them to socialize with and get to know their co-workers.
"Our findings are a dramatic shift from even 10 years ago when employers were keen on building culture-centered workplaces to bring employees together," says Brian Westfall, principal HR analyst at Capterra. "Employees simply aren't interested in hanging out with their co-workers anymore."
Employers need to realign their messaging and strategy with employee's new values. Nearly two-thirds of employees (66%) say that the budget used by their employer for social events would be better spent elsewhere. Instead of relationships, compensation and work-life balance were significant factors in job satisfaction.
Remote Work Is Making Culture Less Toxic
Despite the growing disconnect between co-workers, the transition to work from home has yielded some positive culture benefits. The survey found a 47% decrease in the number of HR leaders rating their organization's culture as somewhat or extremely toxic following the transition to hybrid or remote work (32% before transition vs. 17% after transition). HR leaders report that the toxic behaviors most reduced by a shift to a remote or hybrid environment are sexism/sexual harassment, bullying, and nepotism.
Employees also find reporting toxic behavior less intimidating when working remotely. Twice as many remote/hybrid employees said that the transition to remote or hybrid work has made them feel more comfortable reporting toxic work behaviors to HR than less comfortable (26% vs 13%).
"The research presents an opportunity for organizations to bolster their hybrid/remote setup with multiple avenues for employees to report toxic behavior and realign their messaging and their strategy with what employees actually want in 2022," says Westfall.
Businesses should consider investing in monitoring tools to help reduce toxic work behavior in their organization. A majority (92%) of surveyed HR leaders who use monitoring tools report reduced toxic work behavior in their organization.
To research tools and read more resources that your business needs to foster a healthy work environment, visit Capterra.com.
Boilerplate:
Capterra is the leading online resource for business software buyers, offering access to free, capacity-building tools, independent and objective insights and up-to-date, validated reviews across all software categories. Only Capterra has over 20+ years of global experience helping people find appropriate software for their organizations. For more information, visit Capterra.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005107/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.