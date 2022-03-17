Insight LiDAR's Director of Perception to Speak at AutoSens Detroit

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology company Insight LiDAR (www.insightlidar.com) today announced that the organization's Director of Perception, Warren Smith, will be presenting a paper at the forthcoming AutoSens in Detroit Conference and Exhibition, which will take place 10-12 May 2022 in the Michigan Science Center, Detroit, Michigan.
Built on the vision of senior technical experts at automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and delivered by experts with a passion for engineering, AutoSens is an international community of engineers, scientists, academics and professionals who are shaping the future of vehicle perception technology for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and AVs. Key topics at this year's event will include developments in RADAR and LiDAR, image quality, data, safe system design, advances in camera technology, in-cabin monitoring, the supply chain outlook and more.
Insight LiDAR is developing next-generation, long-range FMCW LiDAR for autonomous vehicles. Insight LiDAR's solution is characterized by its ultra-high-resolution capability, which performs 4-to-64 times better than competitors, along with its compact size and cost advantages driven by its true solid-state fast-axis scan. In addition, this solution drives further cost savings over existing solutions as its chip-scale solution scales dramatically with volume.
Today's automobiles boast a wide variety of sensors, including cameras, LiDAR and RADAR. While each type of sensor has its role to play, LiDAR remains one of the most critical sensors with respect to enabling autonomous driving. Unfortunately, while most industry experts agree with the criticality of this type of sensor, confusion remains regarding what performance is needed to address different use cases and to enable different levels of autonomy.
In his presentation, LiDAR Requirements from a Perception Point of View, Smith, who helped develop the perception teams at Uber ATG and Aurora Innovation, will discuss LiDAR requirements from the point of view of a perception engineer. What key data is needed from the sensor and how is that data used by perception to address difficult edge cases? How does this boil down to LiDAR specifications, and how can LiDAR manufacturers use this information to enable L4-L5 autonomous vehicles?
Smith's presentation is scheduled for 12:10 EST, Wednesday, May 11. Further information about AutoSens is available at auto-sens.com. Further information about Insight LiDAR's Digital Coherent LiDAR™ is available insightlidar.com, (303) 604-5160.
About Insight LiDAR
Insight LiDAR, launched in 2016, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Photonic Solutions, based in Boulder, CO. Insight Photonic Solutions is an award-winning, global leader in fast scan, swept wavelength laser technology. Its products are proven in the field in applications ranging from biomedical imaging to semiconductor manufacturing to material processing.
