Polygon Taps SIMBA Chain for Upcoming Blockchain Technology Business Initiatives

Polygon and SIMBA Chain launch strategy to provide mutual support in further developing Blockchain technology capabilities

SIMBA Chain, Inc., a chain-agnostic API development platform providing pathways to blockchain technology for cloud-based technology companies, has announced that it will integrate with Polygon, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, in efforts to further enhance blockchain technology adoption and innovation.

To date, SIMBA Chain and Polygon have independently served as technology platforms enabling scalable blockchain connectivity among centralized and decentralized entities. Polygon's selection of SIMBA Chain to collaborate on a wide variety of business use cases and opportunities moving forward will offer both ecosystems an expanded network of infrastructure, resources, and support.

The integration will allow both SIMBA Chain and Polygon to continue lowering the entry barriers of decentralized app development to non-crypto users and opening doors for more businesses to engage in blockchain technology infrastructure.

"Many of our clients from the traditional enterprise and cloud-based technology space expect the same scalability, speed and simplicity in blockchain development that they enjoy in their current development tools. By working with Polygon, SIMBA Chain is able to offer customers innovative blockchain solutions with the requirements and expectations they have of any enterprise tech stack – and still leverage the benefits of Ethereum's market," said Bryan Ritchie, CEO of SIMBA Chain.

SIMBA Chain will utilize the full-stack scaling solution as the go-to infrastructure on which to build and run custom, white-label NFT Marketplaces for their customers. A variety of brands, ranging from entertainment and sports to institutionalized entities, have already approached SIMBA, seeking cost-effective, low-to-no code, NFT solutions. While SIMBA Chain thus far has been able to successfully provide customers with those solutions, its integration with Polygon will greatly propel the efficiency and effectiveness of each new and existing white-labeled marketplace.

Outside of the white-label NFT marketplace development, SIMBA and Polygon will also seek to market and widely integrate SIMBA's metadata registry bridge (MDR), with aims of enhancing secure digital asset custody solutions through widespread interoperability. As the blockchain technology ecosystem matures and expands, SIMBA and Polygon intend to collaborate on a number of future NFT projects that will provide mutually beneficial enhancements to both ecosystems.

In addition to Polygon, SIMBA Chain also supports Ethereum, Quorum, Stellar, RSK, Binance, Avalanche, Hyperledger Fabric, and Hyperledger Sawtooth, amongst other protocols, and will continue to expand multichain decentralized App development capabilities.

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain, is the chain-agnostic Application Programming Interface (API) development platform providing pathways to blockchain technology for cloud-based technology and native blockchain technology companies. NFT platforms, enterprise organizations, governments, universities, and individual programmers can quickly develop and deploy blockchain technology distributed applications (dApps) utilizing SIMBA's simple, accessible, and flexible Blocks (™) product and solutions suite. SIMBA was founded in 2017 through a DARPA grant awarded to the University of Notre Dame and ITAMCO, and has received multiple awards, including a 2020 U.S. Small Business Administration Tibbetts Award, TechPoint's 2019 Mira Award for New Product of the Year, and 1st Source Bank's 2019 Commercialization Award. SIMBA Chain's eco-friendly, energy efficient platform supports Avalanche, Ethereum, Consensys Quorum, Binance Smart Chain, RSK, Stellar, Hyperledger, among other blockchain protocols. To learn more, visit simbachain.com.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

