Avenue Development Launches Active Adult Company

Viva Bene Set to Develop New Model of Living Rooted in Value-Based Care

Senior living and healthcare developer Avenue Development announces the launch of a new active adult company, Viva Bene. The proactive model of senior living is crafted around the principles of value-based care which combines access to wellness and health services in an active community engagement setting.

Viva Bene is a collection of active adult rental communities providing aging adults with a proactive approach to their health and wellness. This new model combines access to preventative healthcare services, chronic condition education, and social engagement for residents in one community.

"Avenue has been a leading developer of value-based primary care clinics for both national providers and payers, and we've seen the difficulties in integrating this healthcare delivery model into senior living firsthand," said Laurie Schultz, Co-founder of Avenue Development. "There is a gap within seniors housing to focus on preventative wellness and education of chronic conditions to help residents age-in-place, and create a vibrant, socially inspired community at the same time. The concepts are not mutually exclusive, a focus on health doesn't necessarily mean healthcare in a senior living setting."

The mission of Viva Bene is rooted in the origination of value-based care, to improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs for residents through the seamless integration of an active lifestyle, tech-driven preventative healthcare access, wellness programming and active community engagement. Now, residents aged 55 and better will be able to reside in a Viva Bene affordable and proactive living health community and thereby Live the Good Life at home longer.

Viva Bene communities will provide primary care healthcare providers partnership opportunities in both mobile care models and co-locating clinics within the Viva Bene community. This integration between senior living and the provider affords unmatched opportunities for patient acquisition, technology integration, reduced operational expenses, and efficiencies in reaching scale for senior living patient panels.

"While Viva Bene is targeted towards a younger senior population, the model of partnership care delivery can extend into more traditional settings of senior housing to start to answer the middle market dilemma," Brian Lane, Vice President, Strategic Development said.

The first community development is set to break ground in summer 2022 in St. Peters, MO, a western suburb of St. Louis. The development will include 161 fully appointed apartments with gathering space, co-working niches, outdoor amenities, and a wellness hub with fitness, yoga/meditation, and healthcare consultation.

To learn more about Viva Bene living or how to partner as a value-based primary care and healthcare provider, visit VivaBeneLiving.com or reach out on social media @VivaBeneLiving.

ABOUT VIVA BENE

Viva Bene is a collection of active adult rental communities, providing aging adults with a proactive approach to their health and wellness. Collaborations with value-based healthcare partners are utilized through a multi-phased approach that provides greater visibility to resident and patient outcomes. Viva Bene is expanding to markets nationwide and we are always looking to expand our partnerships with healthcare providers to continue serving seniors in this innovative model.

For more information about Viva Bene, visit VivaBeneLiving.com or call 317-800-0480.

ABOUT AVENUE DEVELOPMENT

Avenue Development is a full-service real estate development and advisory company focused on innovative solutions for wellness centered healthcare and senior living properties. Avenue services go beyond the walls of a building to provide developments that positively impact the communities in when they serve.

For more information about Avenue, visit avenuedev.com or call 317-800-0480.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005401/en/