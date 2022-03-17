Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market 2022-2026: Growing Need to Maintain Security Across Smart Cities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is forecast to grow by $5.78 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the need to mitigate criminal activities and prevent terrorist attacks, the rising need for surveillance and security in the commercial segment, and the need for maintaining security across smart cities.
This study identifies the increasing demand from banking and financial institutions as one of the prime reasons driving the perimeter intrusion detection systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing penetration of self-access control terminals and increase in spending on retail security systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The perimeter intrusion detection systems market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape.
The perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented as below:
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
This report on the perimeter intrusion detection systems market covers the following areas:
- Perimeter intrusion detection systems market sizing
- Perimeter intrusion detection systems market forecast
- Perimeter intrusion detection systems market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Component
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Component
5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Component
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.
- Axis Communications AB
- Bandweaver
- Cias Elettronica Srl
- Detection Technologies Ltd.
- DeTekion Security Systems Inc.
- Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.
- GREENIP Services Pvt Ltd.
- H S Jackson and Son Ltd.
- Harper Chalice Group Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Impulse Engineering Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- OPTEX GROUP CO. LTD.
- PureTech Systems Inc.
- RBtec Perimeter Security Systems
- Remsdaq Ltd.
- Senstar Corp.
- SORHEA
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Zaun Ltd.
