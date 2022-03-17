Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market 2022-2026: Growing Need to Maintain Security Across Smart Cities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is forecast to grow by $5.78 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the need to mitigate criminal activities and prevent terrorist attacks, the rising need for surveillance and security in the commercial segment, and the need for maintaining security across smart cities.

This study identifies the increasing demand from banking and financial institutions as one of the prime reasons driving the perimeter intrusion detection systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing penetration of self-access control terminals and increase in spending on retail security systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The perimeter intrusion detection systems market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape.

The perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This report on the perimeter intrusion detection systems market covers the following areas:

Perimeter intrusion detection systems market sizing

Perimeter intrusion detection systems market forecast

Perimeter intrusion detection systems market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Bandweaver

Cias Elettronica Srl

Detection Technologies Ltd.

DeTekion Security Systems Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.

GREENIP Services Pvt Ltd.

H S Jackson and Son Ltd.

Harper Chalice Group Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Impulse Engineering Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

OPTEX GROUP CO. LTD.

PureTech Systems Inc.

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Remsdaq Ltd.

Senstar Corp.

SORHEA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Zaun Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4go65

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005605/en/