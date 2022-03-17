A Guide to Conducting Corporate Internal Investigations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Corporate Internal Investigations" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Suspected wrongdoing can arise in many areas: environmental law, insider trading, tax law and accounting, to name a few.
The 'Corporate Internal Investigations' book will help you act quickly to address allegations of corporate misconduct and avoid indictment and civil exposure. It provides detailed analysis of the legal and practical issues inherent in internal investigations, including: corporate and individual criminal liability; duties of officers and directors; conducting witness interviews; reviewing and tracking documents; grand jury and other government methods of gathering evidence; supervising experts and investigators; parallel proceedings; the attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine; reports of investigation and their confidentiality; international investigations; and persuading prosecutors not to indict.
Corporate Internal Investigations keeps you current on developments under the Justice Department's revised "Dual and Successive Prosecution Policy" and "Leniency Policy for Individuals," and introduces the Department's policy for "Federal Prosecution of Corporations," including factors to weigh in charging a corporation.
It also contains developments on using the Internet to conduct internal investigations and defend clients under criminal investigation.
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdpl0l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005597/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.