A Guide to Conducting Corporate Internal Investigations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Suspected wrongdoing can arise in many areas: environmental law, insider trading, tax law and accounting, to name a few.

The 'Corporate Internal Investigations' book will help you act quickly to address allegations of corporate misconduct and avoid indictment and civil exposure. It provides detailed analysis of the legal and practical issues inherent in internal investigations, including: corporate and individual criminal liability; duties of officers and directors; conducting witness interviews; reviewing and tracking documents; grand jury and other government methods of gathering evidence; supervising experts and investigators; parallel proceedings; the attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine; reports of investigation and their confidentiality; international investigations; and persuading prosecutors not to indict.

Corporate Internal Investigations keeps you current on developments under the Justice Department's revised "Dual and Successive Prosecution Policy" and "Leniency Policy for Individuals," and introduces the Department's policy for "Federal Prosecution of Corporations," including factors to weigh in charging a corporation.

It also contains developments on using the Internet to conduct internal investigations and defend clients under criminal investigation.

