Public Safety Innovator Continues to Engage Supporters as a Publicly Traded Company
Knightscope, Inc. KSCP, a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it will be holding a virtual Town Hall on Thu 31 March 2022 at 11am PST / 2pm EST.
Knightscope Plans Town Hall
Knightscope's CEO, William Santana Li, will be taking 90 minutes of your questions in an "Ask Me Anything" format. As long as he can legally answer it, he likely will!
About Knightscope
Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
