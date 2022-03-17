SpartanNash Promotes David Sisk to Chief Customer Officer

Sisk will oversee all customer engagements in newly created role

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") SPTN today announced the promotion of David Sisk to Chief Customer Officer. Sisk was hired in February 2020 as President of SpartanNash's military division. In this role – which is a new position at the Company reporting to President and CEO Tony Sarsam – he will oversee customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, and the U.S. military commissaries and exchanges.

"As part of our new corporate identity that we call Our Winning Recipe™, we are focused on customer-centric innovation and creating solutions that support the diverse needs of the food retailers we serve," said Sarsam. "David will be critical in elevating the role of the customer in our organization and driving the success and growth of these relationships."

Since joining the Company, Sisk has led the strategic policies, goals and objectives of the military division, growing the Defense Commissary Agency's private label product offerings, which are primarily distributed by SpartanNash. Under his leadership last year, the military division improved its gross margin rates, achieved significant efficiencies within its network, and delivered more than 70,000 loads to domestic military families, 7,800 containers and 16 emergency airlifts to troops stationed overseas.

Prior to SpartanNash, Sisk served as President and Chief Operating Officer for OSC-WEBco, where he oversaw worldwide strategic plans, profit and loss accountability, personnel and global operations across all military divisions and more than 100 retail categories. He also held increasing responsibilities throughout his 30-year career as a Procter & Gamble executive, including leading U.S. and global shopper-based design and conceptual platform innovation across all Procter & Gamble global regions.

Sisk is a board member for the non-profit organization Honor and Remember. He previously served as Chair of the American Logistics Association (ALA) Board of Directors and is a recipient of the ALA's Lifetime Achievement Award.

SpartanNash SPTN is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

