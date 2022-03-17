Think Announces New Suite of Services Focused on Sales Acceleration for Businesses and Individuals Targeting K-12 Education

Think Systems Inc., a privately-owned national management consulting firm that provides both private and public entities with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced today the launch of its full suite of K-12 education acceleration solutions.

Think's team of experts specializing in sales and marketing will provide clients with a turnkey suite of services that will not only help executives navigate the K-12 educational landscape but assist them to increase brand awareness for their products, find funding targets, provide product evaluation and pricing, walk through procurement procedures, develop revenue targets and key performance indicators, and even hire or onboard a sales team.

"The K-12 market is undergoing a transition where technology is playing an even bigger role as traditional school models have been upended," said Joe Poling, President of Commercial Services. "Our team understands where this market is heading and how to take advantage of the opportunities it will present."

Think's K-12 team is headed by Frank Leone, Bob Holtkamp, and Mike Infantino who bring decades of experience to education and sales.

Leone joins Think's as executive advisor and business strategist. He has more than a decade of experience in education and has worked with key decision makers and their staffs across departments learning about processes, discovering opportunities, identifying funding streams, and consulting throughout the sales process to bring a full solution to the table.

With more than 20 years of experience in educational programming sales, marketing and management, Holtkamp is a fractional CTO and technology consultant. He works closely with e-learning companies and traditional publishers to develop sales strategies and sustained growth.

Infantino also joins Think as a fractional CTO and technology consultant. With more than 25 years of experience, his solid understanding of market trends and out-of-the box thinking will help businesses and business owners understand where the market is heading and its opportunities.

Leone, Holtkamp and Infantino will be participating in the "Potential of EdTech," a hybrid event hosted by Think on Wednesday, March 30th from 5-8 p.m. at Towson University Accelerator.

Attendees can register to attend in person or virtually.

The panel will include experts from Sylvan Learning, Allovue, Clymb, and Educational Resource Co. who will discuss tips for scaling businesses, meeting the demands of an evolving learning spectrum, attracting the right investors, and preparing for exit.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Think's educational services. To learn more about Think's sales acceleration for education services, visit: https://www.thinkconsulting.com/sales-acceleration-for-education/.

About Think Systems Inc.

Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting practice, providing services to both the private and public sectors. Think's offering spans services from technology and operations advisory and strategic development, technology and operations transformation, post-merger integration, venture and PE shared services support for portfolio companies, and strategic hiring support services for c-level and upper-level technical and operations management. To learn more, visit us at thinkconsulting.com.

