Think Announces New Suite of Services Focused on Sales Acceleration for Businesses and Individuals Targeting K-12 Education

Think Systems Inc., a privately-owned national management consulting firm that provides both private and public entities with organizational solutions and strategic hiring, announced today the launch of its full suite of K-12 education acceleration solutions.
Think's team of experts specializing in sales and marketing will provide clients with a turnkey suite of services that will not only help executives navigate the K-12 educational landscape but assist them to increase brand awareness for their products, find funding targets, provide product evaluation and pricing, walk through procurement procedures, develop revenue targets and key performance indicators, and even hire or onboard a sales team.
"The K-12 market is undergoing a transition where technology is playing an even bigger role as traditional school models have been upended," said Joe Poling, President of Commercial Services. "Our team understands where this market is heading and how to take advantage of the opportunities it will present."
Think's K-12 team is headed by Frank Leone, Bob Holtkamp, and Mike Infantino who bring decades of experience to education and sales.
Leone joins Think's as executive advisor and business strategist. He has more than a decade of experience in education and has worked with key decision makers and their staffs across departments learning about processes, discovering opportunities, identifying funding streams, and consulting throughout the sales process to bring a full solution to the table.
With more than 20 years of experience in educational programming sales, marketing and management, Holtkamp is a fractional CTO and technology consultant. He works closely with e-learning companies and traditional publishers to develop sales strategies and sustained growth.
Infantino also joins Think as a fractional CTO and technology consultant. With more than 25 years of experience, his solid understanding of market trends and out-of-the box thinking will help businesses and business owners understand where the market is heading and its opportunities.
Leone, Holtkamp and Infantino will be participating in the "Potential of EdTech," a hybrid event hosted by Think on Wednesday, March 30th from 5-8 p.m. at Towson University Accelerator.
Attendees can register to attend in person or virtually.
The panel will include experts from Sylvan Learning, Allovue, Clymb, and Educational Resource Co. who will discuss tips for scaling businesses, meeting the demands of an evolving learning spectrum, attracting the right investors, and preparing for exit.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Think's educational services. To learn more about Think's sales acceleration for education services, visit: https://www.thinkconsulting.com/sales-acceleration-for-education/.
About Think Systems Inc.
Founded in 2004, Think is a national technology and operations management consulting practice, providing services to both the private and public sectors. Think's offering spans services from technology and operations advisory and strategic development, technology and operations transformation, post-merger integration, venture and PE shared services support for portfolio companies, and strategic hiring support services for c-level and upper-level technical and operations management. To learn more, visit us at thinkconsulting.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005294/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.