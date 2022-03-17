Blue Ridge Communications Announces the Beginning of a Complete Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Rebuild of Its DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Systems Serving Rural Pennsylvanians

Blue Ridge Communications embarks on a multi-year deployment of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), choosing Calix Intelligent Access EDGE and DPx back-office to deliver high-speed, symmetrical bandwidth to 100 percent of their existing DOCSIS footprint

Calix, Inc. CALX today announced that after successfully deploying its first fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) system in rural Westfield, Pennsylvania, cable operator Blue Ridge Communications has selected the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE solution as the transformation catalyst for rebuilding its 8000 miles of existing cable plant. Intelligent Access EDGE, powered by the software-defined modular Network Innovation Platform (AXOS®), and the innovative DOCSIS Provisioning Connector (DPx), will deliver 10Gbps to Blue Ridge's entire service area of 250,000+ homes passed. By leveraging Calix's market-leading software platforms, Blue Ridge Communications is anticipating major OPEX savings of up to 50 percent as well as significant reduction in energy consumption of up to 90 percent over DOCSIS/HFC. Teaming with Calix to satisfy customer demand for high-speed symmetrical broadband will provide Blue Ridge subscribers with lightning-fast broadband service 10 times faster than that of their current DOCSIS service resulting in an increased quality of customer experience (QoE).

"We always have our eye toward the future, and with this decision, we are looking to future-proof our network," said Mark Masenheimer, Blue Ridge's vice president of operations. "We believe the need for speed and bandwidth will continue to increase as more and more people work, learn, and are entertained at home. Fiber allows for ultra-fast symmetrical speeds and increased network reliability as well as the added environmental benefits of lower power consumption. It is the next logical step in the evolution of our network. The key is for our customers to enjoy a first-class broadband experience for years to come and the close partnership forged between our team and Calix throughout the Westfield deployment and the initial rebuild has been key to that enablement."

"Calix cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable BSPs of all types and sizes to innovate and transform their business," said Mark Dressler, senior vice president, global sales, for Calix. "Broadband service providers like Blue Ridge Communications increasingly recognize the need to invest in fiber as more and more of their subscribers shift to broadband-centric experiences. They need to bridge their operations from older coax networks to high-speed symmetrical broadband. Thanks to the power of Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, Blue Ridge Communications can reconfigure its network architecture without impacting operations, providing a seamless path from legacy coax to a future-proof fiber network that will serve its communities for decades to come."

About Calix

Calix, Inc. CALX – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

