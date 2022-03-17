Sunlight Group Obtains UL Safety Certification for its Lithium-ion Batteries

UL 2580 listings have been granted for Sunlight's Li.ON FORCE product range, whilst continuing close collaboration for the certification of new products

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems, the global technology company and producer of integrated and innovative industrial, off-road and commercial energy storage solutions, announces it has received UL 2580 listings for Li.ON FORCE, its lithium-ion motive power range, whilst continuing its close collaboration with Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for the certification of new products.

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is a global safety certification company that delivers Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) training and advisory services worldwide. Now a trusted partner of Sunlight Group, UL aims to promote safety for a sustainable future and for innovative products and components to be launched with confidence and assurance.

Working in collaboration with UL, Sunlight Group's lithium-ion batteries are reviewed at each stage of their lifecycle to verify safety and security and ensure high product quality. Additionally, the UL certification confirms that the company's end-product testing meets functional safety assessments. As a result of this close collaboration, Sunlight Group is able to secure UL certification through a regular audit process, while its Testing & Certification Lab is also forming its operations towards IEC/ISO 17025 accreditation.

The Lab is equipped with optimal instrumentation to ensure the quality and reliability of Sunlight Group products, in accordance with various international standards and internal guidelines. The excellent performance and accuracy of the in-house testing is demonstrated not only in the UL certification obtained for Sunlight batteries, but also by the fact that due to COVID-19 protocols the testing was conducted virtually, with UL witnessing and auditing the critical parts remotely.

Commenting on the certification, Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouvaras, R&D Director at Sunlight Group, stated: "Our collaboration with UL and the listings obtained are a testament of the top-quality work we perform at our Testing & Certification Lab and our $11 million investment in total for both lithium-ion and lead-acid products. The UL 2580 certification is the ultimate assurance to our customers across the globe that our products are not only highly innovative and competitive, but also of the highest safety standards – further evidence of Sunlight's mission to power the extraordinary journey towards a cleaner future in a safe and effective manner."

Backed by three decades of experience and 12 years in dedicated R&D, particularly lithium, Sunlight Group's innovative products are exported to more than 100 countries including the US, where Sunlight Batteries USA Inc., its largest assembly hub is based. The company recently announced a $115 million R&D project for the development of specialized and innovative applications in the lithium-ion battery value chain, as well as advanced and sustainable energy storage systems.

About Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems

Sunlight Group is a Greece-based technology company with a global reach, member of the Olympia investment Group. It has 30+ years of experience in energy storage, specializes in integrated and innovative solutions, invests in capacity expansion and R&D, and offers a solid portfolio of lithium-ion and lead-acid products for various applications. This includes the new range of lithium-powered motive (Sunlight Li.ON FORCE), semi-traction (Sunlight ElectroLiFe) and reserve (Sunlight Li.ON ESS) batteries, as well Sunlight's cloud-based platform, GLocal, and smart Battery Monitoring System, KnoWi. Sunlight's industrial batteries and energy storage systems are exported to 100+ countries. The company runs state-of-the-art production plants and facilities in Greece, Italy, and the USA – the latter, Sunlight Batteries USA, located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

