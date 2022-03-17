Germany Handicraft Market Outlook Report 2021-2027 Featuring Sandner, Krebs Glas Lauscha, Rug Star, MK Handicraft, Trautz, & Orient Handicraft - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Germany Handicraft Market Outlook (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End Users And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany Handicraft Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

Germany Handicraft Market report thoroughly covers the market by product type, distribution channel and end-users. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Germany Handicraft Market Synopsis

Germany Handicraft market witnessed a decline in recent years on account of warmer summers in the recent past which had a negative impact on the knitted and embroidered cloth industry. Moreover, the rising preference towards factory-made goods in comparison to handicrafts has been a major reason for the downfall of handicrafts in the country.

The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic also had a major role in the market's decline as it resulted in global supply chain disruption, further leading to lower imports of handicrafts.

Furthermore, the strict lockdowns imposed in the country resulted in the shut down of retail shops and a lesser number of international visitors in the country. This led to very low demand and supply of handicrafts in the country. However, the market is anticipated to recover in 2021 on the back of the reopening of retail stores and international tourism, in addition to the economic recovery of Germany.

Upcoming trade fairs including Creative World, the world's largest trade fair organised in Frankfurt and the Central German Handicraft Fair in 2022 would boost the handicraft market of Germany in the near future. The rising hospitality sector of Germany would also push the demand for handicrafts in the commercial segment in the coming years.

Market by Product Type Analysis

In terms of product type, the embroidered and crocheted goods segment has captured above 25% of the market revenues in 2020.

Embroidered and crocheted goods garnered the majority of Germany handicraft market share in 2020 and this trend would persist in the coming years as well on account of the higher inclination of tourists towards handmade & embroidered clothes, bags and other goods.

Moreover, the female population of Germany have a high interest in embroidered clothes which would augment the demand for embroidered goods in the coming years.

Market by Distribution Channel Analysis

In Germany Handicraft Market, mass retailers have led the overall market revenues accounting for more than 30% of the market revenues in 2020.

Mass retailers occupied the majority revenue share in the German handicraft market in terms of distribution channel owing to the variety of handicraft goods present in these stores which can cater to different consumer preferences in a single place.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Product Type:

Woodware

Art Metal Ware

Hand printed Textiles and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods

Imitation Jewellery

Others (Agarbatties & Attars and Miscellaneous Goods)

By Distribution Channel:

Mass Retailers

Departmental Stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others (Local Vendors and Retail Stores)

By End Users:

Residential

Commercial

