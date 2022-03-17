Germany Handicraft Market Outlook Report 2021-2027 Featuring Sandner, Krebs Glas Lauscha, Rug Star, MK Handicraft, Trautz, & Orient Handicraft - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Germany Handicraft Market Outlook (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End Users And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Germany Handicraft Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.
Germany Handicraft Market report thoroughly covers the market by product type, distribution channel and end-users. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Germany Handicraft Market Synopsis
Germany Handicraft market witnessed a decline in recent years on account of warmer summers in the recent past which had a negative impact on the knitted and embroidered cloth industry. Moreover, the rising preference towards factory-made goods in comparison to handicrafts has been a major reason for the downfall of handicrafts in the country.
The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic also had a major role in the market's decline as it resulted in global supply chain disruption, further leading to lower imports of handicrafts.
Furthermore, the strict lockdowns imposed in the country resulted in the shut down of retail shops and a lesser number of international visitors in the country. This led to very low demand and supply of handicrafts in the country. However, the market is anticipated to recover in 2021 on the back of the reopening of retail stores and international tourism, in addition to the economic recovery of Germany.
Upcoming trade fairs including Creative World, the world's largest trade fair organised in Frankfurt and the Central German Handicraft Fair in 2022 would boost the handicraft market of Germany in the near future. The rising hospitality sector of Germany would also push the demand for handicrafts in the commercial segment in the coming years.
Market by Product Type Analysis
In terms of product type, the embroidered and crocheted goods segment has captured above 25% of the market revenues in 2020.
Embroidered and crocheted goods garnered the majority of Germany handicraft market share in 2020 and this trend would persist in the coming years as well on account of the higher inclination of tourists towards handmade & embroidered clothes, bags and other goods.
Moreover, the female population of Germany have a high interest in embroidered clothes which would augment the demand for embroidered goods in the coming years.
Market by Distribution Channel Analysis
In Germany Handicraft Market, mass retailers have led the overall market revenues accounting for more than 30% of the market revenues in 2020.
Mass retailers occupied the majority revenue share in the German handicraft market in terms of distribution channel owing to the variety of handicraft goods present in these stores which can cater to different consumer preferences in a single place.
Key Attractiveness of the Report:
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- 10 Years Market Numbers
- Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020
- Base Year: 2020
- Forecast Data until 2027
- Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market
Company Profiles
- Sandner GmbH
- Krebs Glas Lauscha
- Rug Star
- MK Handicraft Co
- Trautz Gmbh
- Orient Handicraft
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Germany Handicraft Market Overview
- Germany Handicraft Market Outlook
- Germany Handicraft Market Forecast
- Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Handicraft Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Handicraft Market Revenues By Product Type, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Handicraft Market Revenues By Distribution Channel, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Handicraft Market Revenues By End Users, for the Period 2017-2027F
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Germany handicraft Market Trends
- Industry Life Cycle
- Porter's Five Force Analysis
- Market Opportunity Assessment
- Market Competitive Benchmarking
- Company Profiles
- Key Strategic Recommendations
- Market Scope and Segmentation
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Product Type:
- Woodware
- Art Metal Ware
- Hand printed Textiles and Scarves
- Embroidered and Crocheted Goods
- Zari and Zari Goods
- Imitation Jewellery
- Others (Agarbatties & Attars and Miscellaneous Goods)
By Distribution Channel:
- Mass Retailers
- Departmental Stores
- Independent Retailers
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others (Local Vendors and Retail Stores)
By End Users:
- Residential
- Commercial
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lz1yws
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005586/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.