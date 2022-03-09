BigBear.ai to Showcase Advanced AI Solutions for Space, Intelligence, and Logistics at Upcoming Industry Conferences

Company Executives to discuss "Space, Cyber, and the Rise of China" during SXSW and "Foundational Intelligence" at GEOINT

BigBear.ai BBAI, a leading provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced it will showcase its award-winning technology used in Space, Intelligence, Logistics, and other government and commercial sectors at key upcoming events. Company executives will also discuss critical issues in data analytics and cybersecurity in a panel during South by Southwest (SXSW), and Foundational Intelligence at the USGIF GEOINT Symposium.

SXSW-Adjacent Panel Discussion: Space, Cyber and the Rise of China

March 15, 2022; Austin, TX

As the geopolitical climate evolves, space cybersecurity presents a unique and pressing challenge for government and commercial entities. World economies, security interests, and critical infrastructures rely on space assets and data to enable high-stakes decision-making. In this panel discussion moderated by Gabe Mounce, Deputy Director of SpaceWERX, BigBear.ai CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers will join BMNT CEO Pete Newell, Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch, and former US Department of State INR Director Ellen McCarthy to discuss the increasing need to distill and analyze vast amounts of data collected by satellites and spacecraft, especially in the face of competing commercial and defense-related space programs around the world. The panel will also address cybersecurity risks, the role of China, international cooperation, and competition in space.

USGIF GEOINT Symposium

April 24-27, 2022; Aurora, CO

Technology Showcase: Intelligence and Defense Capabilities, Counter-Narcotics, ARTEMIS Course of Action Assessment Platform, Maritime Logistics, Cybersecurity, and Engineering Capabilities

With the proliferation of connected devices, the Internet of Things, and 5G, the volume and variety of data is growing exponentially, creating increasing demand for actionable analytics powered by AI and machine learning. BigBear.ai solutions are used in high-stakes scenarios that are often adversarial in nature, providing critical decision advantages for defense and national security customers. The Company was recently awarded contracts with the Defense Intelligence Agency, United States Cyber Command, and the US Army to deploy these capabilities.

As a featured speaker, Sam Gordy, BigBear.ai COO and President of Federal, will discuss the transformative technologies needed to improve foundational intelligence and decision making. He will explain why these technologies aren't more prevalent across the National Security spectrum and how BigBear.ai is making AI-powered intelligence and decision support solutions accessible and operational for both government and commercial customers.

To connect with BigBear.ai at these events, send an email to events@bigbear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The Company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers' decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic, and imperfect data environments. In addition, BigBear.ai's composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai's customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the US Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai's high-value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission-critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

