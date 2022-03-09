Spectranetix to Participate in the 2022 Tri-Service Open Architecture Interoperability Demonstration in Solomons, Maryland

Spectranetix, Inc., a Pacific Defense company, is proud to announce our participation in the Tri-Services Open Architecture Interoperability Demonstration (TSOA-ID) Expo in Solomons, MD. Tuesday March 15, 2022. The Expo runs all day, from 0800-1900 and is complimentary to attend.

Spectranetix SOSA™ Aligned Cards, Applications, and Solutions Supporting Multiple Missions (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of our commitment to ongoing U.S. Army C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™) and Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA™) aligned capability development, Spectranetix will be demonstrating a CMOSS multi-mission prototype aligned to the US Army CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) efforts. The demo will showcase the innovative CMOSS/SOSA™ work driven by Pacific Defense and their select industry partners such as REDCOM Laboratories, Forcepoint, and CISCO, to truly integrate the missions in one chassis for Network Enabled Mission Command. We will showcase a wide range of missions that are managed and reprogrammed using existing Army Program of Record interfaces and applications that integrate into the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) enterprise. The demonstration will highlight the operational benefits of robust, converged communication, situational awareness, Electronic Warfare / Signals Intelligence (EW/SIGINT) as well as Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing (APNT) capabilities integrated into a single CMOSS mounted form factor. This convergence enables quick insertion of capabilities, dynamic interoperability, and utilization amongst capabilities, as well as ‘legacy' and emerging capabilities integration.

About Spectranetix, Inc.

Spectranetix, based in Silicon Valley and Seattle, builds state-of-the-art CMOSS systems aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard and wireless technologies for defense primes, military groups, government agencies, and commercial industries. Spectranetix's core competencies are building hardware/software/toolkits aligned to open standards, radio frequency communications, electronic warfare technologies, system design, networking, and hardware/software integration. Information about Spectranetix is available at www.spectranetix.com. Spectranetix is part of the Pacific Defense family of companies. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to military-use electromagnetic spectrum technologies and solutions. Pacific Defense supports the DoD's disciplined movement to modular open standards and mirrors the way military services address EMS warfare. To learn more visit: www.pacific-defense.com.

