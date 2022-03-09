Lovett Industrial and Clarion Partners Break Ground on Interchange 249 in Houston, Texas

Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Clarion Partners, the global real estate investment manager, have started construction of Interchange 249, a 240-acre Class A industrial business park consisting of more than three million square feet within ten buildings located at the southwest corner of Highway 249 and Rocky Road. The groundbreaking was celebrated with a gathering at the site including remarks from The Honorable Gretchen Fagan, Mayor of the City of Tomball, and Charlie Meyer, President and Co-Owner of Lovett Industrial.

Charlie Meyer, President of Lovett Industrial stated, "This is a landmark project for the city of Tomball, we are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from city staff, the city council and Mayor Fagan. We intend to deliver a project that we can all be proud of and one that will be a major economic generator for this area for years to come."

Interchange 249 will be a three-phase project with Phase I consisting of four buildings totaling approximately 1.9 million square feet, 48% of which is pre-leased to Macy's, Inc. Phase I is set to include four buildings: a 908,853 square foot build-to-suit cross dock, a 746,246 square foot cross dock, a 138,375 square foot front load, and a 98,400 square foot rear load. The Phase I buildings will feature 32'-40' clear heights and 577 trailer parks; construction is set to be completed in Q1 2023.

"We are excited to kick off this master planned business park and excited to have Macy's as the first tenant at Interchange 249," said Clarion Partners Vice President of Acquisitions Payson MacWilliam. "We look forward to working with Lovett and the City of Tomball on the future development."

The business park enjoys a highly visible and accessible location in the northwest quadrant of the Houston area and features approximately one mile of frontage along the Grand Parkway. The site has direct access to both the Grand Parkway and Highway 249, allowing for efficient regional and local distribution. Additional qualities include excellent proximity to a high-quality labor force, and a central location within an area that is experiencing unprecedented residential and commercial growth.

"We look forward to joining the Tomball community and welcoming our colleagues into the new fulfillment center in 2023," said Stacy Bobbitt, Macy's Inc.'s Houston facility leader. "Our continued investment and expansion in the Houston area reflects the hard work of our exceptional colleagues serving our valued customers at our current facility."

Interchange 249 is Lovett Industrial's seventh development in the greater Houston area; other projects include NOVA Logistics Park, Nexus Logistics Park, Fort Bend Business Park, Fairway North Logistics Park, 99 North Logistics Park and 610 Business District, which comprise approximately 8,500,000 square feet of completed or potential space. Lovett Industrial currently is active in 5 additional markets across the U.S. and has more than 5 million square feet of projects currently under construction company-wide.

Marketing and leasing efforts for Interchange 249 will be exclusively handled by Jim Foreman and Allison Bergmann of Cushman & Wakefield. Harvey Builders is the General Contractor for the Macy's Build-to-Suit, Powers Brown Architecture is the lead architect, and Kimley-Horn is serving as the project's civil engineer.

