The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Natera, Inc. (NTRA) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") NTRA on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."

On this news, Natera's stock price fell $3.29, or 3.6%, to close at $88.04 per share on January 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that Natera's revenue growth has been "fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers."

On this news, Natera's stock price fell as much as 50% during intraday trading on March 9, 2022, thereby further injuring investors further.

