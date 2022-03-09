LawPay Launches New Nota by M&T Bank Integration to Streamline Cloud-Based Law Firm Management for Solo and Small Law Firms

Leader in Legal Payments Expands Digital Payment Integrations With New Nota by M&T Bank Partnership to Provide Lawyers with Secure and Time-Saving Ways to Get Paid

LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, has announced its partnership with Nota by M&T Bank which will streamline operations for legal professionals at solo and small law firms. Small firms and solo attorneys make up the majority of the legal profession, according to the American Bar Association's 2019 Legal Technology Survey Report. This new partnership will be available to Nota's entire network of professionals.

Designed with attorney insights in mind, the LawPay and Nota integration will provide business banking solutions and secure online payments to solo and small law firms. LawPay's innovative online payment solution helps professionals get paid 39% faster, and Nota splits and tracks credit card transactions directly into bank accounts. Payments can now be reconciled from a single operating system with the LawPay and Nota integration.

"We are excited about the integration between Nota and LawPay and how it offers a platform empowering legal professionals to maximize financial management efficiencies with their clients," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of LawPay. "Our goal is to continually innovate our technology platform by diversifying payment options for our customers that increase their business. We understand that our payments need to be made simpler, and that's why we are excited to bring this integration with Nota to our customers and to our customers' clients."

With this new partnership, LawPay and Nota customers can expect:

All-in-one management: This new integration offers all the features you need to maximize your financial management efficiency, including 3-way trust accounting reconciliation, check printing and trust account management

Premier customer support: 5-star customer support via email, phone and chat as well as "white glove" onboarding

Highest level of PCI compliance: LawPay exceeds the highest industry standards for Internet security and PCI Level 1 compliance

"Our mission is to create the best banking experience for solo and small law firms, which is why we're thrilled to be partnering with LawPay," said Gavin Musynske, Head of Sales at Nota by M&T Bank. "Nota users can now see LawPay transaction information directly in their bank account, which takes the guesswork out of reconciling deposit details."

ABOUT NOTA

Powered by M&T Bank, Nota is a fintech solution being developed to help lawyers quickly and easily track and manage client funds in compliance with state requirements. Nota is built for community attorneys and allows them to organize and reconcile client funds, using information directly from their IOLA/IOLTA accounts. Nota is currently available to M&T Bank IOLA/IOLTA account customers whose offices are located in and who are practicing law in NY, NJ, MD, PA, DE, CT, VA, DC, FL and WV. For more information, visit www.trustnota.com.

ABOUT M&T BANK

M&T Bank Corporation MTB("M&T") is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust affiliated companies and by M&T Bank, Member FDIC.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 50,000 law firms around the country. It's available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and recommended payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA's Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.

