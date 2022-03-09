Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 29, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm" or the "Company") AFRM securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST (the "Class Period").
Investors suffering losses on their Affirm investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On February 10, 2022, Affirm announced in a Tweet details of the Company's second quarter 2022 financial performance, including that sales rose 77%, suggesting revenue would beat expectations. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. Later that day, the Company deleted the Tweet and announced its full results, including a net loss of $159.7 million that missed analyst estimates of $100.3 million.
On this news, Affirm's stock price fell $26.89, or 32.2% from an intra-day high of $83.57 per share $16.00, to close at $58.68 per share on February 10, 2022, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Tweet contained only selected metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results, which caused investors to believe that the Company had performed better than it actually did; (2) the Tweet omitted material details, including that Affirm's quarterly loss was $0.57 per share, which was necessary in order to make the statement made not misleading; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 29, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
