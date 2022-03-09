Morgan Truck Body Unveils Electrified Truck Dry Freight Body of the Future During Work Truck Week 2022

Customers eager to transition to an electrified fleet can see the future up close as Morgan Truck Body unveils a prototype 24-foot dry freight cargo van body at Work Truck Week, March 8-11, 2022 in Indianapolis (Booth #4949).

Morgan Truck Body's innovative Dry Freight Truck Body for electric chassis provides significant weight reduction, improved aerodynamics, and enhanced situational awareness. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As Morgan Truck Body celebrates its 70th year, we are pushing forward with our goal to provide the most innovative EV solutions by working with Navistar to integrate our next-generation bodies with their electrified chassis," says Tom Diez, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Morgan Truck Body, the largest manufacturer of medium-duty freight and refrigerated van and truck bodies in North America. "The last several years have also brought significant changes in e-commerce, middle- and last-mile delivery, and the movement of household goods. The demand for moving trucks, daily rentals and delivery box trucks has exploded as well as the demand for EV-focused fleets. Morgan is focused on customer solutions for the transition to zero-emission freight transportation."

"Navistar is committed to a zero-emission future and is proud to collaborate with Morgan on innovative electric chassis and body solutions," said Jason Gies, Vice President, eMobility Business Development, Navistar. "The partnership between Morgan and Navistar highlights the success of collaboration and technology integration as well as future possibilities with electric vehicle technology. This integration has led to new ideas and future product considerations that will continue to improve our customer experience and ensure successful adoption of electric vehicles as part of a holistic ecosystem solution."

The Morgan Truck Body prototype incorporates new technologies and innovative features including:

Weight Reduction – Engineered to offset the added weight associated with EV chassis, Morgan is using advanced composite wall panels and lighter materials for the frame, subframe and accessories to address payload capacity concerns, all without compromising structural integrity.

Improved Aerodynamics – Addition of cab-mounted fairing, side skirting and wheel covers to extend operating range by reducing aerodynamic drag.

Enhanced Situational Awareness – Cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence designed to alert drivers to possible road hazards and distracted driving behavior, 360-degree vision systems that provide both the driver and loading personnel full visibility to the surrounding environment, and interior cargo cameras to detect hazardous load shift conditions.

"Morgan is investing heavily in manufacturing capacity for mounting commercial truck bodies to an electrified chassis. Strategic locations will be upgraded with charging infrastructure, new tools and processes, as well as training to ensure we are ready for this new future," says Corby Stover, Vice President of Engineering at Morgan Truck Body.

"In addition to our current R&D efforts, we are developing an Innovation Lab at our Morgantown Headquarters that will be dedicated to improving materials and processes for EV upfitting solutions. Morgan Truck Body is painting a new picture for the future with plans for exciting EV-centric commercial truck body technologies."

About Morgan Truck Body, LLC

Those who depend on trucks to move their business choose Morgan Truck Body. As the company celebrates its 70th Anniversary, Morgan remains committed to its mission to design, build, sell, and support the most reliable truck bodies in the world, as the preferred global partner providing innovative middle-mile solutions connecting the world's supply chain. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Morgantown, PA, Morgan Truck Body is the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America. Morgan employs over 2,300 team members in 14 manufacturing locations and 8 service centers across the United States and Canada. Morgan Truck Body, LLC is a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, an owner-operated business enterprise providing best-in-class automotive and manufacturing goods and services. www.MorganCorp.com

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWed® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts, and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. www.Navistar.com

Photos: Available for download at https://www.morgancorp.com/ev-dry-freight/

