Production Ramp-Up Spurs Villara Energy Systems Relocation To A Larger Space

Villara Energy Systems, a local manufacturer of innovative energy solutions that provide energy independence, has expanded its capacity and moved to a much larger location. The company exited its prior location for a new, 24,000 square foot facility that will house office space, manufacturing operations and warehouse space. The new facility, located at 4134 Forcum Ave., McClellan, CA is part of the McClellan Business Park.

"We are currently setting up our new facility, and are about to ramp up production to meet increasing demand," stated Garrett Woodroof, General Manager of Villara Energy Systems. In 2021, Villara Energy Systems launched the VillaGrid energy storage system, one of the highest performing, longest lasting energy storage systems on the market. Demand for energy storage batteries for home and other uses has increased dramatically as consumers have seen their utility bills creep higher and higher.

"We've committed to a 5-year lease in the new location to allow us the space we need to grow, including an expanding sales team and increased manufacturing operations," stated Rick Wylie, President of Villara Corporation, parent company of Villara Energy Systems. "By offering solutions that reduce demand and dependence on the electric grid, Villara Energy Systems anticipates that sales will continue to increase year over year, and we are ready to meet the growing needs of consumers for several years to come."

About Villara Energy Systems

Villara Energy Systems designs, develops, and delivers innovative energy solutions that encourage energy independence and efficient resource utilization. The VillaGrid battery helps homeowners protect themselves from power outages and avoid peak rates and rising energy prices. For more information visit villaraenergy.com.

