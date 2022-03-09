LPC West Adds New Executive to Northern California Team

Jose Bustamante joins as a real estate veteran in LPC West's Northern California office amid rapid growth and expansion throughout the region

Bay Area executive Jose Bustamante has joined LPC West, the West Coast arm of national real estate firm Lincoln Property Company, as the firm continues to expand its presence in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Bustamante serves as Senior Vice President to advance and execute the firm's Northern California investment, development, and strategic management objectives.

Based in San Francisco, Bustamante brings 26 years of leadership experience to LPC West, including 17 years in commercial and mixed-use real estate projects and transactions. He has overseen development and acquisitions totaling approximately 6 million square feet, collectively valued at $5 billion, and previously served as Irvine Company's regional development and acquisitions lead in Northern California.

Bustamante joins LPC West as the firm's office, life science, industrial, and mixed-use portfolio continues to grow rapidly throughout Northern California across all acquisition, development, property management, project management, and asset management platforms. In recent years, the LPC West NorCal Team has built a portfolio of 5 million square feet and $3 billion of active development projects.

"We are in an unprecedented growth cycle for LPC West in the life science, industrial, entertainment, and technology sectors, so it's a critical time to strengthen our core executive team," said David Binswanger, Senior Executive Vice President of LPC West. "Jose's leadership and experience spanning a broad range of real estate asset classes and building typologies will help guide future growth and expansion."

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Bustamante served as a U.S. Army Military Intelligence Officer before entering the real estate industry. He also earned a master's degree in Real Estate Development from Columbia University. He will work alongside Executive Vice President Brandon Wang and Senior Vice President Tim Walling.

"Jose's track record and proven expertise will be a huge asset as we continue to grow LPC's presence in the Bay Area and beyond," said Wang. "We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

"I am thrilled to join LPC West at such a pivotal time in the company's trajectory," said Bustamante. "LPC West is a premier market leader throughout the West Coast, and I am excited to work alongside an exceptionally talented team to help identify, pursue, and execute on compelling opportunities in this dynamic region."

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe. Lincoln's cumulative development efforts have produced over 143 million square feet of commercial space and over 216,000 multifamily residential units. Lincoln Property Company is the second-largest apartment manager in the United States. Access www.lpcwest.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005864/en/