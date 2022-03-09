Three Out of Four Americans Spring Clean Yearly, Increasing Focus on Maintaining a Clean and Healthy Home

Kitchens, Bedrooms & Bathroom Top the List of Spring Cleaning Targets

Product Effectiveness is Most Important Attribute for Spring Cleaners

Yearly spring cleaning is on the rise in 2022, according to new consumer data released by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI). The survey, conducted by Ipsos, found that 78% of Americans spring clean at least once per year, up nearly 10% from just one year ago.

Although fewer Americans reported spring cleaning yearly in 2021 than in 2022, which could have been due to the increased amount of time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans will pull out their spring cleaning supplies this year to help keep their homes healthy and safe. In fact, a majority (71%) of Americans are motivated to clean because they want to have a healthy home environment, emphasizing the intrinsic value cleaning plays in today's society and its connection to a safe, healthy and robust future.

"At ACI, we know that cleaning is caring. For so many Americans, cleaning is no longer viewed as just a chore, but as a means of caring for one another and creating a healthy and safe home," said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President, Communications and Outreach. "After being cooped up for long periods at a time, many people are ready to open up their windows and get rid of a winter's worth of dust, dirt and grime."

Among those who spring clean, survey findings show Americans focus their targeted hygiene practices on the kitchen (64%), bedrooms (61%) and bathrooms (59%). When choosing their cleaning products, Americans who spring clean rank effectiveness (44%) as the most important, followed by multi-purpose (18%) and cost (12%).

ACI offers a wide range of resources to make spring cleaning simple, easy and effective:

For more cleaning advice and guidance visit www.cleaninginstitute.org. View details of the cleaning survey data in ACI's online newsroom.

These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between February 16 – February 17, 2022 on behalf of the American Cleaning Institute. For this survey, a sample of 1,005 adults age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii, was interviewed online in English. A subset of the questions were answered by survey respondents who report that they, or someone in their household, engage in spring cleaning (92% of the 1,005 survey respondents; the other 8% answered "I never spring clean"). The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

