Y Combinator Recognizes Weave as a Top-Performing Company

Weave joins small business SaaS leaders Stripe, Gusto, and Human Interest in roundup of high-growth companies
Weave WEAV, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named to Y Combinator's Top Companies 2022. This list is a compilation of the top-performing companies that have gone through Y Combinator and are valued at over $150 million. Weave was the first Utah company to go through Y Combinator, a startup funding boot camp, in 2014.
"Weave's growth, TAM and market opportunity are incredibly compelling, even as we approach almost a decade since the company participated in Y Combinator," said Weave CEO Roy Banks. "Our customer obsession and people first culture are vital to our next era of growth as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange. I hope to see more Y Combinator alumni join us in the public markets soon."
Over 3,000 companies, worth more than $400 billion, have gone through Y Combinator's boot camp. Companies named to the YC Top Companies of 2022 have seen high growth and have reached a valuation of over $150 million.
Weave has helped over 20,000 small businesses unify, modernize, and personalize every customer interaction. With a brand new six-story headquarters in the heart of Silicon Slopes and their recent hiring expansion into India, Weave continues to grow and bring technology to small business everywhere. For more information on Weave's culture and open opportunities, visit our Careers page.
About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/
