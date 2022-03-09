Luvera Law Firm Welcomes Jack Gellatly as Newest Associate

Luvera Law Firm is pleased to welcome Jack Gellatly as the firm's newest associate. Gellatly will support case work across the firm's personal injury practice areas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jack Gellatly to the Luvera Law Firm team," said David Beninger, a senior partner of Luvera Law Firm. "His academic achievements, intellectual ability and outstanding work ethic are unmatched, and we know he will be an integral member of our team to help achieve exceptional results for our clients."

Gellatly joins Luvera Law Firm after earning his law degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law. During his time there, Gellatly served as a summer associate in the Washington, D.C. office of a large national law firm, primarily supporting the commercial litigation practice. He also worked as an extern in the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. In school, Gellatly was actively involved with the student-led Political and Election Empowerment Project (PEEP), a pro bono public service organization geared towards voting rights, voting accessibility and democracy reform for historically marginalized and oppressed populations. During his second year, Gellatly co-led the organization with his classmates and notes how eye opening the experience was, giving him an appreciation for the legal process when it comes to moving the needle on important issues.

In the summer months between his undergraduate years, Gellatly gained a wealth of experience working in federal lawmakers' offices, including interning for Congressman Adam Smith in his district office in Renton, Wash. He also interned for Senator Patty Murray in Washington, D.C., where he says his experience assisting with constituent correspondence helped expand his client relations skills.

Gellatly completed his undergraduate education at Cornell University, where he played on the university's Division I football team throughout his college career, serving as captain during his senior season.

"I am grateful to join Luvera Law Firm and have the opportunity to learn from some of the best trial attorneys in the country – as well as work diligently to serve our clients," said Jack Gellatly. "I have always respected this firm for the ongoing dedication and commitment to advocating for its clients and the drive to elicit positive change through its cases."

Luvera Law Firm is the Northwest's premier personal injury law firm. The firm handles a broad variety of cases, including serious injuries and wrongful death caused by commercial and vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, product defects, construction site accidents, corporate wrongdoing, and insurance misconduct. Its work in pursuing accountability also creates positive change in corporate, governmental and individual behavior that makes the world safer for everyone. Learn more on its website: www.luveralawfirm.com.

