Global Insurance Technology Market Report 2021-2029: Growing Technology Driven New Entrants Along with Rising Demand for Digitization will Boost the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global insurance technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% during the expected period from 2021 to 2029, starting from US$ 1.28 billion in 2020.

Growing technology-driven new entrants along with rising demand for digitization will boost the market

Innovation through new technologies is a key driver of change in the financial sector. In the coming years, innovations coupled with new technological developments, is likely to drive the demand for insurance technology globally.

Rising demand for digital platform coupled with consulting & managed services will drive the demand for health insurance globally

Insurance establishments within the health domain are concentrating on machine learning, artificial intelligence, and internet of things (IoT) in order to provide advanced application systems, which will further improve customer experience and automate internal business processes.

Rising demand for digital platforms which will connect brokers, carriers, providers coupled with exchanges in health insurance is predicted to drive demand for the health segment on a global scale. Furthermore, health insurance businesses are focusing on rationalization of processes by implementing digital practices such as digital payments, automated underwriting, connected and collaborative care delivery and digital enrolment processes which will foster improvements in the healthcare system.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market for Insurtech in 2020. This dominance can be attributed to increasing demand for end-to-end digitally advanced financial solutions and the significant presence of technology providers.

Furthermore, the customization and flexibility offered by different Insurtech products like life insurance and health policies will allow customers to pick between the best plans. Financial associations across North America are considerably focused towards the implementation of digital competences into their offerings in order to sustain a significant competitive advantage.

