Y Combinator-Backed Legion Health Secures $2M to Scale Its B2B Mental Health Marketplace

Health care technology startup Legion Health announced its $2 million seed capital raise. The capital will support the company's mission in creating the world's first B2B mental health marketplace.
Key strategic angel investors include Erica Johnson, Co-Founder of Modern Health; Ravi Shah, MD, MBA, Chief Innovation Officer of Columbia Psychiatry; Jeffrey Leerink, CEO of SVB Leerink; and Jay Desai, former CEO and Founder of PatientPing (acquired by Bamboo Health). Other investors include Bay Area-based technology accelerator Y Combinator, UpHonest Capital, and Soma Capital.
"Legion Health's goal is to solve one of the hardest problems in health care today—the growing deficit of mental health professionals," said Yash Patel, Legion Health's Co-Founder and CEO. "With funding from our incredible investors, we're building the infrastructure that enables clinicians and organizations to provide high-quality mental health services to all."
Currently, Legion Health's platform has over 800 mental health professionals in all 50 states. The company is rapidly evolving and serving its many clients, which are mostly tech-enabled health care organizations.
"We're not just a smarter staffing company," asserts Daniel Wilson, Legion Health's Co-Founder and COO. "We're using technology to solve a hard logistics problem. By building a marketplace to deliver clinicians' time, health care organizations can better scale their mental health offerings to service their ever-growing patient demand."
"With so much clinical innovation in the behavioral health space, often missing are the high-quality health care professionals to deliver that innovative care," said Madhukar Trivedi, Legion Health's Clinical Advisor and the Betty Jo Hay Distinguished Chair in Mental Health at UT Southwestern. "Legion Health is solving that piece."
The company's three founders—which also include Arthur MacWaters, Legion Health's President—were roommates and best friends at Princeton University. Each founder is personally passionate about mental health, and, before founding the company, MacWaters, Wilson, and Patel worked at McKinsey, Microsoft, and the Congressional Budget Office, respectively.
About Legion Health
Legion Health is dedicated to solving America's mental health crisis by connecting high-quality mental health professionals to the organizations that need them. Telehealth companies, hospitals, and other health care organizations use our virtual network to better serve the demand they face for psychiatric and therapeutic services. At the same time, we offer our clinicians flexibility, extra work, and access to the best companies in the space.
