GRF Adds to its Ultra-Wideband Gain Block Portfolio, Extending Reach from Near DC to X-Band

Guerrilla RF announces the production release of the GRF3012 and GRF3016, two new ultra-wideband gain blocks targeting broadband applications like instrumentation, microwave backhaul, and general-purpose RF and microwave amplification. Each device covers multiple octaves, with frequency ranges extending from near-DC to up to 12GHz, and overall coverage extending across the HF, VHF, UHF, L, S, C and X bands.

When operating at 5GHz, the GRF3012 draws only 22mA of current while delivering 11dB of Gain, 18dBm of OIP3 linearity, a compression level of 5dBm, and a Noise Figure of 5dB. Its sister part, the GRF3016, provides enhanced linearity and compression performance in exchange for an increased bias level of 70mA. At its mid-band point of 5GHz, the GRF3016 provides 13.5dB of Gain, 30dBm of OIP3 linearity, 16.5dBm of OP1dB compression, and a low Noise Figure of only 4.2dB. Both components come in pin-compatible 1.5mm x 1.5mm, 6-pin DFN packages.

When describing the motivation behind the development of these new devices, Ryan Pratt, CEO and founder of Guerrilla RF, states, "The GRF3012 and GRF3016 represent the next natural progression for our growing family of broadband components. After identifying specific performance requirements within the instrumentation market, we were able to leverage our deep library of amplifier cores to create two new devices that offer an ideal blend of flat gain, linearity, compression and noise performance. Guerrilla RF thrives on this approach to product development; we constantly find success in leveraging our vast library of core designs while utilizing agile development techniques to perfect our product offering."

Pricing and Availability

Samples and evaluation boards are available now for the GRF3012 and GRF3016. Prices start at $1.13 (10,000-up, EXW USA). Please visit www.guerrilla-rf.com/3012 and www.guerrilla-rf.com/3016 for additional details.

About Guerrilla RF

Guerrilla RF provides high performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, mission-critical military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

