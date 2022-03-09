Future Technologies and Librestream Announce Collaboration to Enable Dynamic Workforces with Remote Worker and Augmented Reality Platform Solution

Librestream's AR/AI platform solution will enable Future Technologies' clients to dynamically collaborate cross-functionally from anywhere, build operational efficiency, and improve employee development

Future Technologies Venture, LLC, "Future Technologies," a Lead System Integrator focused on vertical market solutions and Librestream, the #1-rated technology platform for industrial workforce collaboration, are working together to implement Librestream's Onsight solution for Future Technologies' clients.

Future Technologies is focused on solving their end clients' digital transformation problems through innovation across connectivity, compute (cloud, edge, hybrid, MEC), Automation, and advanced use case solutions. Future Technologies helps drive these initiatives through their proven six-step customer engagement approach and IoT 4.0 Innovation Center in Atlanta, GA to drive these digital transformation initiatives.

"We are excited to grow this eco-system collaboration with Librestream. By leveraging Librestream's technical platform and nearly 20 years of experience in this converged space of augmented reality and artificial intelligence we can provide a full end-to-end solution to our clients to drive their digital transformation at the edge of their workforce with speed and efficiency," said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. "We see tremendous ongoing and future potential for this solution to solve our industrial customers workforce challenges by providing remote worker capabilities Day 1 and workforce development through the platforms adoption lifecycle."

Librestream's Onsight platform enables workforce transformation through industrial use cases, powering the workforce of the future by combining AR, artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) data visualization, as well as enabling automated on-the-job training, reducing cognitive load and driving operational insights. Onsight enables customers to achieve meaningful business outcomes such as 70% productivity gains, 65%-70% increases in asset uptime, and increases of three times the number of inspections per day, via an integrated experience that captures and shares knowledge across the workforce. Librestream's capabilities include:

Remote Expert Assistance – Collaborate fully with colleagues, customers and suppliers using live video, audio, and advanced augmented reality tools including telestration and IoT data overlay. Improve communication using natural language processing and live language translation capabilities, and automatically detect assets and components using Onsight AI.

Collaborate fully with colleagues, customers and suppliers using live video, audio, and advanced augmented reality tools including telestration and IoT data overlay. Improve communication using natural language processing and live language translation capabilities, and automatically detect assets and components using Onsight AI. Digital Work Instructions – Transform paper-based procedures into digital work instructions and forms that guide workers, automate data capture, and streamline operations. Execute work instructions while connected or offline and analyze the data to gain immediate operational insights.

Transform paper-based procedures into digital work instructions and forms that guide workers, automate data capture, and streamline operations. Execute work instructions while connected or offline and analyze the data to gain immediate operational insights. Centralized Knowledge Preservation – Create an integrated knowledge base of data, images, and recordings, automatically tagged with relevant IoT data and through AI computer vision capabilities. Share, edit, access, and view content securely in even the most challenging field environments.

Specialized Accessories – Onsight supports a broad range of devices to fit each environment and use case. Its specialized accessories expands on them to share visuals and information from thermal imaging, non-destructive tests, and remove visual inspection devices.

"Our collaboration with Future Technologies is exciting for Librestream, and for our combined customers. Both companies offer end-to-end solutions that overlay each other perfectly, giving customers a wide range of expertise and solutions for their own connected worker digital transformation journey," said Librestream VP of North America Sales, Dan Flynn.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. www.futuretechllc.com

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

