Bull Rider Kaique Pacheco Wins Historic $2.1 Million at The American Rodeo 2022, Presented By Teton Ridge

Richest Single-Day Rodeo in Western Sports Awards Unprecedented $3 Million across eight disciplines

In 2014 when Kaique Pacheco came to the United States from Itatiba, Brazil, he never dreamed that one bull ride would result in a historic $2.1 million payout.

As the dust settled inside of AT&T stadium at The American Rodeo, presented by Teton Ridge on Sunday night, a mere eight seconds turned into the biggest single-day paycheck of the talented third generation cowboy's career.

"I grew up with the sport," Pacheco said following the event. "My father rode bulls; my uncles were bull riders and bull fighters. I was determined to be a bull rider, too. I love the sport."

Shortly after arriving in the United States, Pacheco claimed the title of 2015 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Rookie of the Year and has excelled ever since. Rapidly launching up the ranks in the PBR world standings, the young Brazilian went on to claim the prestigious title of PBR World Champion in 2018.

"I can't describe this moment," the 27-year-old continued. "I always dreamed about winning The American Rodeo and I finally made that happen."

Returning to the championship round after being bucked off earlier in the day, Pacheco knew he was embarking upon one ride that could forever change his life. Paired with an athletic bovine named "County Jail" Pacheco remained calm, matching the animal jump-for-jump for an impressive 89-point ride score.

Acquired by Teton Ridge in 2021, The American Rodeo is a true open competition format bringing together top professional rodeo champions and every day, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer. Athletes from eight disciplines competed at the treasured celebration of western sports - bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling and bull riding.

Top rodeo athletes from qualifier events across the country arrived in Texas beginning on Feb. 20 to compete at preliminary and semifinals events in hopes of making it through to Friday's "Contender Round" and a chance to move on to AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon for the "Crown Jewel of Rodeo."

As the field narrowed on Friday night, Pacheco and his fellow competitors set their sights on ultimately becoming a champion and earning the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers during Sunday's competition at AT&T Stadium. In just nine short years since its inception, The American Rodeo's payout earnings rival that of the Kentucky Derby.

The 2022 competition boasted an unprecedented total purse of more than $3 million with each disciplines event winner collecting $100,000.

Each year, the prestigious event offers a $1 million bonus to any Contender athlete who wins on of the disciplines. In 2021 no one claimed the bonus, so it rolled over to 2022 making the purse grow to unmatched sum.

Other champions on Sunday included: Tilden Hooper (bareback); Caleb Smidt (tie-down roping); Dawson Hay (saddle bronc); Jesse Brown (steer wrestling); Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins II (team roping); Jackie Crawford (breakaway roping) and Shelley Morgan (barrel racing).

About Teton Ridge:

Teton Ridge is a multi-platform, wholly American-owned brand devoted to the iconic American western way of life and western sports. Teton Ridge's Sports division was created with the singular focus of elevating classic Western sports and America's western culture on the world stage, while broadening audiences around the globe as well as at home. In 2021, Teton Ridge acquired The American, the iconic event of the rodeo circuit, to continue to expand the audiences for rodeo sports and make it the world's premier Western culture event. For more information about Teton Ridge, please visit tetonridge.com or @tetonridge on Instagram @tetonridgeusa on Facebook. For more information on The American, please visit americanrodeo.com or @TheAmerican.TR on Instagram @TheAmericanTR on Facebook and Twitter.

About The American:

The American, is an annual Western sports and entertainment experience that occurs each year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and represents the richest single-day event in all of western sports. Over the course of qualifier events across the country, competitors will all battle for what could be the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers. Owned by Teton Ridge, The American is a true open competition in format, the iconic event brings together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer.

