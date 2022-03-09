Piston Group Champions Learning By Offering Employer-Sponsored Education for Employees

Detroit-based company ignites a culture of learning with new workforce education program

To solidify its efforts to build a culture of learning, Detroit-based Piston Group has launched a strategic workforce education program for its U.S.-based employees in partnership with InStride. The Piston Group Future-Ready Education Program will offer courses towards earning high school diplomas, skills certificates, associate degrees and bachelor's degrees to help full-time employees expand their opportunities within the company.

Employees will be able to choose from a wide variety of course offerings selected to meet employees where they are in their learning journey and career. Piston Group will cover tuition upfront each year, allowing employees to focus on advancement and achievement instead of payment.

"I know first-hand what it's like to learn a new set of skills and make a career change that propels your life forward," said former two-time NBA champion and Piston Group Founder and Chairman Vinnie Johnson. "As a company, we want to encourage our employees to continually advance and adapt as the world of work evolves."

Piston Group includes Piston Automotive, Irvin Products (and their newly acquired A Lava & Son Co.) and Detroit Thermal Systems. These companies bring state-of-the-art manufacturing and design expertise to clients, ultimately providing value to consumers.

The Future-Ready Education Program will initially encompass the company's U.S.-based employees in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas, joining other visionary corporations supporting their employees and their families through workforce education. In the future, Piston Group's global employees will have the chance to join the education program as well.

"Piston Group is demonstrating its commitment to its employees' future and the value it places on the long-term strength of its business," said InStride CEO Vivek Sharma. "Given the determination and passion Vinnie exhibited as an NBA champion, it is not surprising that he is applying that same winning attitude and energy towards his Piston Group employees' futures."

InStride now has more than 40 corporate partners including Aramark, Banfield Pet Hospital, Carvana, Labcorp, and Magna and a curated network of quality global academic institutions including Arizona State University, the City University of New York School of Professional Studies and Kingsborough Community College, the University of Virginia, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Memphis and Universidad Tecmilenio.

About Piston Group

Piston Group (comprised of Piston Automotive, Irvin Products and their newly acquired A Lava & Son Co. and Detroit Thermal Systems) is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America. Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $2.9 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

About InStride

InStride drives business and social impact through strategic workforce education. As the global leader in these programs, InStride works with corporate partners providing their employees with access to top-tier academic institutions, strategic learning paths, and an innovative technology platform. Guided by its mission to change lives for working adults and cultivate the workforce of the future, InStride has been recognized with Fortune's Impact 20 and Inc.'s Best in Business awards. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005819/en/