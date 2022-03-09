Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Fourth Edition Maintenance Supplies & Solutions℠ Master Catalog

Applied Industrial Technologies AIT has announced the release of its fourth edition Applied Maintenance Supplies & SolutionsSM (Applied MSSSM) Master Product Catalog. The updated full-line catalog includes more than 47,000 items specifically selected for Maintenance, Repair, Operations and Production (MROP) customers.

Catalog enhancements include full-color images and hundreds of new products across all major categories of Fasteners, Fittings & Hose, Transportation, Paints & Chemicals, Cutting Tools & Abrasives, Shop Supplies, Electrical, Welding, Janitorial, Safety, and more.

Product search is quick and easy due to detailed section contents, an alphabetical index, logo identifiers, helpful charts, and assortment guides. Customers can also explore the latest storage solutions and discover how Lean Principles, including a 6-S Inventory Management System, allow Applied MSS to manage MRO inventory to customer specifications using state-of-the-art technology.

"The enriched Applied MSS Master catalog boasts ease of use to help inform and simplify product selection for today's busy maintenance professionals," says Jim Laprade, Division General Manager – Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions. "Reduced downtime, increased productivity, and Lean parts organization are among the added benefits of the Applied MSS offering."

For customers interested in the digital version, it is accessible online at catalog.appliedmss.com or via the mobile app by searching "Applied MSS Catalog" in the App Store® or Google Play™. Both the online digital and app versions offer enhanced search capabilities and a shopping cart feature that enables users to build, email and share lists of products for ordering or project planning. Printed catalogs are available by contacting Applied MSS customer service at 1-800-458-4018 or entering a request online at appliedmss.com/catalog-request/.

About Applied MSSSM

Applied Maintenance Supplies & SolutionsSM (Applied MSSSM) is a leading value-added National Distributor of C-Class Maintenance, Repair, Operating and Production (MROP) supplies specializing in fasteners, cutting tools, paints and chemicals, electrical, transportation, fluid flow, safety, janitorial and other industrial products serving customers in virtually every industry. The Company delivers shop solutions through its high-quality product and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) service. Applied MSS is also able to effectively leverage the resources and benefits of being part of the Applied Industrial Technologies organization with locations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. For more information, visit appliedmss.com.

