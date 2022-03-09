Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Fourth Edition Maintenance Supplies & Solutions℠ Master Catalog

Applied Industrial Technologies AIT has announced the release of its fourth edition Applied Maintenance Supplies & SolutionsSM (Applied MSSSM) Master Product Catalog. The updated full-line catalog includes more than 47,000 items specifically selected for Maintenance, Repair, Operations and Production (MROP) customers.
Catalog enhancements include full-color images and hundreds of new products across all major categories of Fasteners, Fittings & Hose, Transportation, Paints & Chemicals, Cutting Tools & Abrasives, Shop Supplies, Electrical, Welding, Janitorial, Safety, and more.
Product search is quick and easy due to detailed section contents, an alphabetical index, logo identifiers, helpful charts, and assortment guides. Customers can also explore the latest storage solutions and discover how Lean Principles, including a 6-S Inventory Management System, allow Applied MSS to manage MRO inventory to customer specifications using state-of-the-art technology.
"The enriched Applied MSS Master catalog boasts ease of use to help inform and simplify product selection for today's busy maintenance professionals," says Jim Laprade, Division General Manager – Applied Maintenance Supplies & Solutions. "Reduced downtime, increased productivity, and Lean parts organization are among the added benefits of the Applied MSS offering."
For customers interested in the digital version, it is accessible online at catalog.appliedmss.com or via the mobile app by searching "Applied MSS Catalog" in the App Store® or Google Play™. Both the online digital and app versions offer enhanced search capabilities and a shopping cart feature that enables users to build, email and share lists of products for ordering or project planning. Printed catalogs are available by contacting Applied MSS customer service at 1-800-458-4018 or entering a request online at appliedmss.com/catalog-request/.
About Applied MSSSM
Applied Maintenance Supplies & SolutionsSM (Applied MSSSM) is a leading value-added National Distributor of C-Class Maintenance, Repair, Operating and Production (MROP) supplies specializing in fasteners, cutting tools, paints and chemicals, electrical, transportation, fluid flow, safety, janitorial and other industrial products serving customers in virtually every industry. The Company delivers shop solutions through its high-quality product and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) service. Applied MSS is also able to effectively leverage the resources and benefits of being part of the Applied Industrial Technologies organization with locations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. For more information, visit appliedmss.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005755/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.