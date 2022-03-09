United Kingdom Motor Insurance Market Forecasts 2022 - 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United Kingdom Motor Insurance Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom Motor Insurance Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period.
The GBP 515 million underwriting profit of motor insurance in 2018 was a significant increase from the GBP 258 million underwriting profit in 2017.
Motor insurance net written premium was 10,097 GBP million and net claims of motor insurance were 7,011 GBP million in 2018. In 2018, insurance penetration (gross written premiums as a percentage of GDP) increased by 0.21 of percentage points to 7.46% and ranged from 0.5% in Liechtenstein to 14.3% in the United Kingdom.
Motor premiums fell GBP 24 through the first three quarters of 2018. Brexit has affected non-life insurers. Despite existing regulatory challenges and geopolitical uncertainty, an uptick in interest rates and historically low unemployment are likely to support steady market demand.
Key Market Trends
Recovery in Underwriting of Motor Insurance:
This data reveals the United Kingdom's (UK) motor insurance market's annual underwriting profit or loss from 2008 through 2018. 2017 and 2018 are the only years that have made a profit in the years listed, other than 2015.
The 2018 underwriting profits stood at 515 million pounds in the UK. During this time period, the highest underwriting loss was seen in 2010 when motor insurance firms announced an annual underwriting loss of almost 1.8 billion GBP. Motorists are legally obliged to hold a valid insurance policy to cover third party risks. In 2018, over 27 million UK motor insurance policies were written for premiums of just over Euro 13bn.
Growing Fintech:
In the United Kingdom (UK) between 2015 and 2019, consumer adoption of fintech companies and products grew rapidly. The UK has a higher adoption rate as of 2019 relative to the 64% global average. One reason for the outstanding adoption of fintech products, particularly between 2017 and 2019, is that more incumbent banks and financial services companies have started offering fintech products globally.
Competitive Landscape
The report covers the major players operating in the UK Motor Insurance Market. The market is Fragmented, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the adoption of insurtech in the industry and slightly recover in the underwriting of motor insurance and other few factors.
Companies Mentioned
AVIVA
THE PRUDENTIAL ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
ZURICH ASSURANCE LTD
DL INSURANCE SERVICES LIMITED
AXA INSURANCE UK PLC
GENERAL REINSURANCE AG
ALLIANZ INSURANCE PLC
ROYAL & SUN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC
AGEAS INSURANCE LIMITED
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrlijg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005830/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.