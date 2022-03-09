Global Ophthalmic Lasers Markets (2022 to 2027) - Penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Ophthalmic Laser Care Creates Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ophthalmic Lasers Market Research Report by Type, by Product, by Application, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market size was estimated at USD 1,966.00 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,062.53 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% to reach USD 2,817.68 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Ophthalmic Lasers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Photo Disruption Ophthalmic Lasers, Photocoagulating Ophthalmic Lasers, and SLT Ophthalmic Lasers.
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Diode Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, and Nd: YAG Lasers.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)Treatment, Cataract Surgery, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma Surgery, and Refractive Error.
- Based on End-User, the market was studied across Ambulatory Service Centers, Clinics, and Hospitals.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Companies Mentioned
- A.R.C. Laser
- Abbott Medical Optics
- Alcon
- Bausch & Lomb
- Calmar Laser
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Ellex Medical Lasers
- Lumenis
- Meridian
- Quantel
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Ongoing research by the publisher amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyzes the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High prevalence of ophthalmic disorders
- Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes
- Increasing initiatives to control visual impairment
Restraints
- High cost of equipment and therapy
Opportunities
- Technological advancements in glaucoma management
- Penetration of the internet of things (IoT) in ophthalmic laser care
Challenges
- Availability of alternative therapies
- Unfavorable reimbursements for laser eye surgeries
- Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
