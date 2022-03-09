MVIS Licensed the MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index to VanEck

Index to provide exposure to the digital asset mining sector
MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index MVDAM to VanEck for the use as underlying the VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM).
The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index MVDAM tracks the performance of global companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets mining activities or mining-related hardware, software or services, or projects that have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets mining when developed.
"MVDAM provides exposure to companies participating in the digital assets mining economy. You can think of the universe as a sub-sector of the broader digital assets universe covered by our MVDAPP index," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.
The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index MVDAM is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. The index is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.
Key Index Features
MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index MVDAM
Number of Components: 25
Base Date: 17 December 2021
Base Value: 1000
Note to Editors:
About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.88 billion in assets under management (as of 9 March 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.
