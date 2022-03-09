The Citizen Science Lab Receives $75,000 Moonshot Grant to Create Experimental STEM Libraries

Free volunteer-led community libraries will house science kits and experiments for children.

The Citizen Science Lab, a nonprofit organization that provides STEM education to underserved youth in Pittsburgh, PA, has been awarded the $75,000 Moonshot Grant from Remake Learning. The Moonshot Grant recognizes bold ideas in teaching and learning that address the challenges currently facing young people, educators, and caregivers.

The Citizen Science Lab was awarded this grant for its mission to create science-based experiment sharing boxes, called BioDomes, for local youth. Inspired by the free community library model, these BioDomes will sit on accessible properties, beginning in the Hill District neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA. The grant will be used to create ten BioDomes and fill them with both one-time and multi-use kits and experiments. Students can use these kits to explore concepts in biology, anatomy, microbiology, microscopy, electronics, circuitry, and computer science.

"The BioDome Project presents a future where communities come together to provide hands-on STEM-based learning to children," says Tyler Samstag, Director at Remake Learning.

"As a nod to old school Hip-Hop group, Boogie Down Productions, The BioDome Project can also be abbreviated as BDP," says Andre Samuel, Founder, President, & CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "This group has inspired me to connect my musical roots to science through both the programs we offer as well as our upcoming fundraiser festival, Masters of the Mic, which will be held on May 29 at Stage AE."

While the nonprofit is launching The BioDome Project in the Hill District, it hopes that its impact will spread across the country. To design, build, and distribute BioDomes, The Citizen Science Lab calls upon the community, educators, local artists, and volunteers.

To donate, visit https://www.thecitizensciencelab.org/donate, and to get involved with The BioDome Project, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rHexZc85LtoZm5nXCF1zb3x4EQfpdedejnwocjVuBXA/edit?usp=sharing.

About The Citizen Science Lab

Founded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has become a city leader in providing interactive STEM programming for the residents of Pittsburgh. Located in the Hill District neighborhood and South Hills region, The Citizen Science Lab provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence. It incorporates state-of-the-art laboratories that provide hands-on exposure to life science, biomedical, robotics, and biotechnology education for students, teachers, biomedical startups, and adults. The Citizen Science Lab has served over 4,000 students from communities including, but not limited to, the Hill District, Homewood, The North Side, Penn Hills, Peters Township, and Upper St. Clair.

