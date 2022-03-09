GigNet Launches "GigNet Private Network" Services in Cancun Region of Mexico for Enterprise and Commercial Customers

Camara y Asociados is Early Adopter of Advanced, Secure Broadband Connection for Confidential Networking

GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today the launch of its "GigNet Private Network" solution for enterprise and commercial customers requiring dedicated, secure networking between multiple locations such as administrative and sales offices and other facilities. GigNet Private Networks, the newest addition to GigNet's Managed Services suite, leverage the speed and security of GigNet's advanced fiber network and the GigNet Service Delivery Platform of network operations, equipment, and customer support. Each GigNet Private Network is a customized solution based on the business and operational needs of clients, especially companies requiring enhanced levels of efficiency and data protection.

GigNet also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Camara y Asociados, a leading law firm in Cancun, to provide high-speed broadband through a GigNet Private Network. Camara y Asociados has over 20 years providing legal advice in the region and currently offers the services of more than forty lawyers, providing legal services to a broad range of foreign and domestic clients. The firm is committed to maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards throughout its extensive international practice.

"We are proud to be able to contribute to the continued success of Camara y Asociados as they have already contributed to the growth of the Mexican Caribbean by providing both domestic and foreign clients with expert and trustworthy legal advice for the past two decades," said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. "Fast and reliable connectivity is key to clear communication, and Camara y Asociados is very happy with the secure private network we are providing."

Fabian Cortes, GigNet's VP for Carrier and Commercial Sales, added, "Speed is of the essence in today's business environment, for both office staff and remote working. Our GigNet Private Network product will offer an enhanced level of connectivity and secure communication for many types of clients with multiple locations including law and accounting offices, financial institutions, retailers, transportation companies, medical facilities, IoT providers, and schools."

ABOUT CAMARA Y ASOCIADOS

With the fundamental principle of offering service and legal advice to its clients, Cámara y Asociados is a law firm specialized in various areas of practice, advising its clients with a new culture of service, for companies that demand legal and professional support that guarantees the healthy development of their operations. The firm offers the protection and legal security clients require for the achievement of their business strategies. Cámara y Asociados has assembled a large team of young professional bilingual lawyers, dedicated to the planning and structuring of effective strategies in various areas of domestic and international law.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

