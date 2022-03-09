2021 Smart Devices (Grids, Transducers, Speakers, Displays) Research Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2021 Smart Devices Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Smart devices" are electronic devices that can connect, interact, receive feedback and self-optimize their processes. These devices are designed to be efficient (energy/time) with significantly higher functionality.
While the COVID-19 epidemic has created several hurdles, ranging from supply chain delays to store closures and social distancing regulations to economic damage, businesses still have numerous prospects for growth. Manufacturers, integrators, merchants and others can benefit from these opportunities by helping to provide a better smart experience for consumers and end-users.
In this review, four popular topics are covered:
- Smart Grid: Global Markets to 2026 (ENG032A)
- Smart Transducers: Global Markets (IAS179A)
- Smart Speaker Market (IAS170A)
- Smart Displays: Global Markets (AVM210A)
Market Forecasts
- The global smart grid market should reach $55.9 billion by 2026 from $36.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The global smart transducers market should reach $551.8 million by 2026 from $375 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The global smart displays market should reach $205.4 billion by 2026 from $98.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
