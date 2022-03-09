Aleutian Capital Group Advises Alliant Staffing, LLC in its Acquisition by Nurses PRN.

Aleutian Capital Group ("Aleutian Capital") is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Alliant Staffing, LLC ("Alliant") by PRN Health Services, LLC. ("Nurses PRN"), a portfolio company of Firmament. Principals of Aleutian Capital acted as the exclusive advisors to Alliant Staffing throughout the entire transaction process. The process included providing M&A advisory expertise, preparing marketing materials, contacting and coordinating with buyers, managing due diligence, and assisting in the negotiation phases of the transaction. Through the acquisition of Alliant Staffing, Nurses PRN expands their staffing services, capabilities, and geographical outreach.
About Alliant Staffing
Alliant is a healthcare staffing company providing experienced RNs, LPNs, therapists, technicians, and nursing assistants, among other healthcare professionals to hospitals, surgery centers, and healthcare facilities. Alliant offers per-diem, short-term and long-term contracts, permanent placements, and travel opportunities to healthcare professionals throughout the United States. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. For more information, please visit www.alliantstaffing.com.
Marvin Rabovsky, president of Alliant, commented, "This transaction was made possible through great effort from the Aleutian team. Aleutian's expertise in our industry enabled us to move decisively during these unprecedented times. Their understanding of our business, and the ever-changing industry landscape allowed us to identify the right partner to achieve our strategic and personal goals. We are confident that our future with Nurses PRN will allow us to take what we've established to the next level, and we're excited to partner with them."
About Nurses PRN
Nurses PRN is a tech-enabled healthcare staffing company which employs RNs, LPNs, therapists, and technicians, among other healthcare professionals. Nurses PRN places healthcare professionals in work assignments at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other sites of care across the United States. Nurses PRN is a portfolio company of Firmament, a New York-based private equity firm focused on investing in companies in the healthcare, logistics, wellness, and environmental sectors. Firmament acquired Nurses PRN in September 2021. Nurses PRN is headquartered in Appleton, WI. For more information, please visit www.prnhealthservices.com.
About Aleutian Capital Group
Aleutian Capital Group is a New York-based M&A advisory firm serving sellers and buyers of companies throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe. Aleutian provides particular expertise in the technology, e-commerce, healthcare, aerospace, consumer, transportation, professional services and industrial manufacturing industries. Our banking practice, through our broker-dealer affiliate Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. (Member FINRA/SIPC), provides mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital raises, valuations and recapitalizations. All securities are offered through Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., member, FINRA and SIPC. Aleutian Capital is a division of Bradley Woods. Officers of Aleutian Capital Group are licensed registered representatives of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd. For more information please visit: www.aleutiancapital.com.
