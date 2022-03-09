Fontainebleau Las Vegas to Revolutionize Meetings and Convention Experience With Coveted Location, Upward-thinking Design, and Unparalleled Accessibility

Vertically integrated, 67-story luxury destination sets the standard with all-in-one approach to Las Vegas business travel

Moving swiftly toward its global debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is positioned to meet the growing demand for in-person meetings and conventions with a revolutionary, experience-driven approach to business travel that takes full advantage of its coveted location, upward-thinking design, and unparalleled accessibility.

"The introduction of Fontainebleau Las Vegas into this market comes with elevated expectations among meeting planners, so we are already thinking several steps ahead and crafting solutions to new opportunities," explains Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Cliff Atkinson. "Our position on the Strip and the multitude of event spaces within Fontainebleau serve as the foundation upon which we are building the future of the Las Vegas convention industry, powered by the collective knowledge, success, and imagination of our incredible leadership team."

The 67-story, vertically integrated luxury destination conceived by Fontainebleau Development will host more than 550,000 square feet of customizable indoor and outdoor meeting and convention space, with countless configurations throughout five levels of the resort, allowing experiences to be tailored to every preference.

Among the highlights: an elegant, pillarless ballroom spanning more than 105,000 square feet – one of the largest in Las Vegas – that is easily divisible to meet a variety of needs; a three-level, more than 90,000-square-foot theater with generous pre-function space capable of hosting business functions to entertainment, nearly 62,000 square feet of additional space that can be used to create up to 57 breakout rooms, three executive boardrooms overlooking almost 25,900-square-foot of an outdoor hospitality garden that, like much of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, provides a seamless connection to the natural beauty that surrounds the city. With six dedicated freight elevators, the Conference Center offers unrivaled flexibility and ease for planners to bring their meetings and conventions to life – whether they are preparing for large gatherings or intimate conversations.

As technology has radically evolved the way meetings are staged, products are demonstrated, and attendees are connected, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will integrate the most advanced digital amenities throughout its conference spaces, with multiple interior and exterior branding opportunities, touchscreen technologies, and next-level audio and visual tools supported by dedicated and experienced in-house experts.

"We are creating an environment in which each space, each touchpoint, allows guests to perform at their highest level," explains Fontainebleau Development Senior Vice President of Sales, Catering, and Conference Services Tony Yousfi. "Fontainebleau may be new to Las Vegas, but we are not new to hospitality.

"From location to navigation to every major and minor detail, our resort is designed with the convention guest and meeting planner top-of-mind."

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will create the most accessible meeting experience on the Las Vegas Strip, as the resort's vertical design allows guests to effortlessly reach conference levels without navigating the casino. Resort elevators and escalators will also provide a smooth transition from business to pleasure, connecting guests to Fontainebleau's dining, retail, pool, and entertainment venues.

Fontainebleau's commitment to accessibility extends to its most obvious distinction: location. With the Las Vegas Convention Center's $1 billion West Hall expansion within steps of the resort, Fontainebleau provides unprecedented access and synergistic opportunity for meeting and convention planners.

"It cannot be overstated how much our unique design plays a role in our ability to move this city's convention industry forward," says Mr. Atkinson. "When guests arrive, they will immediately recognize that they are at the convergence of modern business travel and luxury hospitality – it's a world that empowers them to explore, engage, and shape their visit to their liking."

Currently in progress on the northern end of the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings full circle Fontainebleau Development's long-held vision of hosting its iconic brand in one of the world's most popular convention destinations. Additional details about Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a vertically integrated, luxury 67-story hotel, gaming, entertainment, and meeting destination scheduled to open fourth quarter of 2023. Created by Fontainebleau Development, which designs, builds, and operates premier hospitality, commercial, retail, and luxury properties, in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings full circle the company's longtime vision of hosting its iconic brand on the Las Vegas Strip. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature approximately 3,700 uniquely designed hotel rooms, more than 550,000 square feet of convention space, and a world-class collection of restaurants and shops, pool experiences, vibrant nightlife options, and coveted spa and wellness offerings.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

One of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, Fontainebleau Development has a diverse portfolio which includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company designs, builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. To date, Fontainebleau has established a diverse portfolio, including premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known food, beverage, and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 50-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $25 billion in total transaction value.

