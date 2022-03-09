Digital Knack Joins World Leaders as a Certified B Corporation

California's first recruiting firm to earn B Corporation status commits to pursuing profits that bring purpose and positive social impact.

Digital Knack, boutique recruiting firm, has officially joined the ranks of Etsy, Hootsuite and Patagonia in becoming a Certified B Corporation–a company commitment to uphold the highest standards of corporate citizenship, using business as a force for good. Digital Knack recruits for high-growth tech companies (80% of which are series B or under). They focus on equity, inclusivity and ingenuity to advance early stage companies and candidate careers alike.

"Becoming a Certified B Corp. means we're committed and accountable to some of the highest standards of social responsibility, and that's very exciting to us. As a business, we build companies and careers - a responsibility we love, and don't take lightly. Becoming a B Corp. is part of our never-ending journey to learn, evolve and bring more inclusivity to the workplace," says DK CEO, Cassie Rosengren.

As a Certified B Corporation, Digital Knack is audited annually for their social, economic, and environmental contribution, as well as good governance. The firm uses dEBI (their own suite of research, perspectives and recruiting practices, to influence diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion in the startup workplace). Worth noting, dEBI is a company-wide initiative; every Partner and Employee takes part.

"Being advocates for diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion begins with us," says Digital Knack Co-Founder and Partner, Marcia Needels. "It's crucial that we use company-led initiatives to foster positive change within our industry and the industries we serve."

Team member Sara Ledbetter adds, "When it comes to sourcing talent, DK starts with understanding where diversity can bring dynamic impact, and why there is a diversity gap in the first place. We ground ourselves in historical and societal context. There is a constant focus in our work, to bring talent on the fringe into the center - and I am proud of the formalized practices we have in place do to just that."

With their recent certification, Digital Knack looks forward to continuing their work with companies who share their values - fostering unity over conformity across various tech sectors.

Digital Knack Partner, Melanie Dabu says, "Certification as a B Corporation builds trust and draws mission-aligned clients who want to join us in shaping a more equitable future for technology."

