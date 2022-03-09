Technology Executive Alan Fudge Joins Codenotary Board of Directors

Brings extensive experience building partner networks in the technology industry

Codenotary, leaders in software supply chain security, today announced the election of Alan Fudge to its board of directors. He brings extensive experience in the technology industry in executive sales leadership and especially building partner networks.

Fudge has spent his entire career in the high-tech industry and was most recently chief revenue officer at Hortonworks, and prior to that the COO and senior vice president of worldwide sales and field operations for software at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Before that, he was vice president of worldwide sales for the Software Group at Dell following its acquisition of Quest Software where he was senior vice president of sales and marketing. His experience includes 17 years at IBM where his last position was senior vice president and general manager of Tivoli, Americas.

"I've worked with Alan for many years and welcome him in this role on the board of Codenotary where we look for his guidance in maturing our sales and partner initiatives," said Moshe Bar, co-founder and CEO, Codenotary. "For a secure software supply chain to become a reality in the future, that will rely on strong collaboration between partners. There are few people with Alan's experience and track record for driving market penetration."

Codenotary provides tools for cataloging and trusting components of the software development lifecycle which help attest to the origin and safety of the code. The company further enhances this core functionality by providing an additional tamper-proof layer which processes and stores millions of transactions per second, on-premise or in the cloud, and with cryptographic verification. It gives developers a way to attach a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for development artifacts that include source code, builds, repositories, and more, plus Docker and Kubernetes container images for their software.

"I've worked with Codenotary's executive team before and admire their talent for creating and building industry-disrupting technologies and companies," said Fudge. "Codenotary addresses an emerging market requirement to assure a secure software supply chain. This has become a significant problem in the past months with damaging attacks such as SolarWinds and Log4j. We want to build out a worldwide sales and partner network so that Codenotary's technology is widely available to address this problem."

Codenotary is also the primary maintainer of immudb, the first and only open source enterprise-class immutable database with data permanence at scale for demanding applications -- up to billions of transactions per day. Codenotary uses immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product. There have been more than 12 million downloads of immudb.

Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle by providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary can be set up in minutes and can be fully integrated with modern CI/CD platforms. It is the only immutable and client-verifiable solution available that is capable of processing millions of transactions a second. With the Codenotary tamper-proof bill of materials, users can instantly identify untrusted components in their software builds. For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

