DecisionLink Welcomes Craig Pratt as Chief Revenue Officer and Value Selling Expert

Craig Pratt, Former Worldwide VP of Sales Initiatives for ServiceNow and Former Senior Director of Worldwide BRS Sales Strategy and Productivity for EMC Will Lead DecisionLink through Hypergrowth

DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate customer value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, today announced the appointment of Craig Pratt as the company's new CRO. Craig brings to DecisionLink over 20 years of value selling experience. He is thrilled about the opportunity to expand and grow DecisionLink's business by helping more companies achieve value realization.

A strategic addition to the leadership team, Craig joins on the heels of a spectacular year following DecisionLink's Series A funding round with Accel in December 2020. Notable achievements include:

310% increase in new subscription ARR,

Net Recurring Revenue of over 120%,

Subscription (88%) to Services (12%) revenue ratio, a testament of a true technology platform where everyone in the enterprise can rapidly speak about value, versus version 1 solutions which rely heavily on experts, consulting, and services to build and articulate your value message,

Tripling our engineering team, delivering the most ambitious Value technology release in history along with several hundred new features, and

Approaching 200 customers as we added over 50 new customers including 22 of the top 100 SaaS companies and several Fortune 100 industrial automation firms.

"Every rep should have a business case for every deal", the only impediment is the ability to scale, provide ease of use and with quality. We have realized that objective with ValueCloud®. Since the release of ValueCloud® 3.5 years ago, DecisionLink customers have produced over 130,000 Business Value Assessments. We believe this is more than all other companies combined whether using home-grown or customized commercial offerings. Since the release of the ValueCloud® Smart Web Calculator 18 months ago, our customers have delivered over 238,786 digital value artifacts to their prospects in the critical "top of the funnel" awareness period before sales engagement.

"DecisionLink's stellar results along with several major announcements in the next 6 months that will change the face of the Value Management space, make this the perfect time to add a leader of Craig's caliber as we continue to lead the Value industry. I fully anticipate that DecisionLink will benefit from Craig's experience with advancing growth in new and evolving markets which he gained while he was at Equallogic, Data Domain, and ServiceNow," said Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink. "His leadership was critical to ServiceNow as they evolved from ITSM to Enterprise Service Management and went public. Craig is perfectly suited for our Value Management journey ahead."

Craig is also a distinguished value expert and a leading practitioner of value selling throughout his career. At EMC he created "Validate the Value," enabling his former group at EMC to run some of the highest margins of all of their businesses.

"I am thrilled to join the DecisionLink team," said Craig Pratt, CRO of DecisionLink. "I was amazed to see ValueCloud® and its incredible capabilities for connecting customer value to creating a world-class customer experience. By leveraging value throughout the customer lifecycle, you amplify the reasons for customers to renew and achieve value realization. In addition, creating a value-centered organizational infrastructure and leveraging value across the lifecycle enables up-sell and cross-sell possibilities to grow."

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink's ValueCloud® is the world's leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®'s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and Adobe as well as elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

