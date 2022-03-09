Nextdoor to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. KIND today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Tech, Media, and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 starting at 12:45 p.m. ET. The conference is a four-day event for investors to hear from industry experts and corporate management in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors.
A webcast of the virtual event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor's Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com, and through this webcast link.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the app. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.
