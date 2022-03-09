India Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 46% to Reach $4,801.8 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 46.0% on annual basis to reach US$4,801.8 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.4% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$4,801.8 million in 2022 to reach US$21,127.5 million by 2029.

In recent years, the embedded insurance concept has gained significant popularity in the Indian insurance market. The publisher expects embedded insurance to be a game-changer for the Indian insurance industry over the forecast period.

Over the last few quarters, embedded insurance has emerged as a promising distribution innovation for insurers. Firms such as Ola, MakeMyTrip, and Amazon build contextual insurance products within their core purchase journeys.

India has experienced a massive demand for embedded insurance services in the travel industry in recent quarters. Mobility firms such as Ola and IRCTC are just some of the names offering embedded insurance products for travelers in the country.

Increasing government support and product innovation in the Indian insurance industry is expected to propel market growth from a short to medium term perspective. To further accelerate their growth and reach more customers in India's Tier II and III cities, insurtech firms are raising funds.

In September 2020, Acko, the Indian insurtech startup, raised US$60 million in its Series D financing round, therefore, bringing the firm's fundraising to US$200 million to date. The publisher expects more insurtech firms to raise capital over the next four to eight quarters to expand their portfolio and market share in India.

Moreover, the digital lending sector is undergoing a massive transformation due to increased digitization, accelerated by the global pandemic. The Indian fintech industry has evolved into a hotspot for global innovation. The growing adoption of advanced technologies has been witnessed in the Indian lending sector. Additionally, the establishment of the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) will democratize the lending ecosystem and also promote innovations of credit products in the country.

Over the last few quarters, fintech firms have garnered massive popularity among customers in the country. To further accelerate their growth, the fintech firms are introducing new technologies and enhanced product features to improve clients' experience.

In September 2021, India-based fintech player FinBox launched Account Aggregator (AA). FinBox would be able to access and onboard approximately one million new applicants more accurately, resulting in improved operations.

Traditional banks and new-age fintechs are collaborating to innovate cost-effective lending technologies and take advantage of fintech's niche expertise in the lending market.

India-based finance and investments company IIFL partnered with FinBox, an Indian fintech. Through this partnership, IIFL will offer digital credit avenues to its merchants, B2B e-commerce traders, using FinBox's embedded buy now, pay later (BNPL) and working capital credit products.

The publisher anticipates an increased number of partnerships and product development to fuel the growth of the Indian embedded lending market over the next four to eight quarters.

In India, the embedded payment sector is undergoing a massive transformation due to explosive growth in digitization, primarily accelerated by the global pandemic. The Indian payment industry has evolved into a hotspot for global innovation. The growing adoption of advanced technologies has been witnessed in the Indian lending sector.

Companies in the embedded payments market ecosystem are raising funds to ensure the continuous evolution of their product offerings. The additional product features will allow the market players to achieve a competitive edge.

In December 2021, Indian fintech firm Rupifi raised venture debt from Trifecta Capital. Rupifi plans to utilize the funds to expand the company's existing B2B credit and payment offerings for small businesses operating in B2B marketplaces.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.

Scope

India Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

India Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

India Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

India Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

India Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

