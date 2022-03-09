Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski to Co-host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022, Live on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

Adele, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More Announced as KCA Nominees
Actress Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski will take on the slimiest roles of their lives as co-hosts of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022, airing live on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. For the first time ever, the show will feature a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.
Said Cosgrove, "The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!"
Said Gronkowski, "I've always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!"
Today's news also included this year's Kids' Choice Awards nominees. First-time nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, and Doja Cat, among others. Leading the pack with four nods each are Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Musical performances will be announced at a later date.
All night long, KCA slimings will be front and center, dousing celebrity correspondents, landmarks, schools across the U.S. and more, with an on-screen running tally for kids at home. This year's show will also feature: Nickelodeon's signature blimp as it ventures into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; second screen content; live voting where fans stay in control; and the ability to stream the show LIVE across all platforms.
Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and through the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. Starting next week, International fans can cast votes via the web.
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 is sponsored by The LEGO® Group, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land™ game, Lunchables, and Olive Garden®.
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 nominees are:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven's Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Marvel Studios' Loki
Marvel Studios' WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Wipeout
FAVORITE CARTOON
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk'd)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios' WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios' Loki)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney's Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios' Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney's Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney's Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios' Black Widow)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney's Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Disney and Pixar's Luca
Disney's Encanto
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Best Friend - Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Leave Before You Love Me - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
Rumors - Lizzo featuring Cardi B
Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
STAY - The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
FAVORITE SONG
All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me - Adele
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Take My Breath - The Weeknd
Up - Cardi B
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE ALBUM
30 - Adele
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Fearless (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Justice - Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor's version) - Taylor Swift
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan's World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Addison Rae
Charli D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Brookhaven
Minecraft
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey and Greg Sills serving as co-executive producers. The show is directed by Glenn Weiss.
Miranda Cosgrove is an actress, singer and currently stars in iCarly on Paramount+. Recently, she can currently be seen hosting and executive producing CBS Saturday Morning's Mission Unstoppable alongside Geena Davis, as well as starring in the feature films North Hollywood and 3022. She has lent her voice as Margo in the Despicable Me franchise and has received rave reviews for her work ever since her first starring role in the film School of Rock. As a singer, Cosgrove's first solo album, Sparks Fly, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart, with her first single, "Kissin U," quickly becoming officially certified RIAA gold. On social media, she has amassed over 29 million followers across all her platforms.
Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski is an American football tight end for the National Football League (NFL) and four-time Super Bowl champion. Gronk is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won coveted orange blimps at Kids' Choice Sports and hosting Nickelodeon's viral video series, Crashletes. For more bio information on Rob Gronkowski, click here. He is represented by UTA and managed by Henry Penzi at Pay It Forward Entertainment.
Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's PARA PARAA))) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.
