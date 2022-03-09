Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski to Co-host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022, Live on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

Adele, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More Announced as KCA Nominees

Actress Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski will take on the slimiest roles of their lives as co-hosts of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022, airing live on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. For the first time ever, the show will feature a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Said Cosgrove, "The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!"

Said Gronkowski, "I've always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!"

Today's news also included this year's Kids' Choice Awards nominees. First-time nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, and Doja Cat, among others. Leading the pack with four nods each are Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Musical performances will be announced at a later date.

All night long, KCA slimings will be front and center, dousing celebrity correspondents, landmarks, schools across the U.S. and more, with an on-screen running tally for kids at home. This year's show will also feature: Nickelodeon's signature blimp as it ventures into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; second screen content; live voting where fans stay in control; and the ability to stream the show LIVE across all platforms.

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and through the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. Starting next week, International fans can cast votes via the web.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 is sponsored by The LEGO® Group, the Kirby and the Forgotten Land™ game, Lunchables, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 nominees are:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club



FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Marvel Studios' Loki

Marvel Studios' WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon



FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Wipeout



FAVORITE CARTOON

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs



FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)



FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk'd)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)



FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios' WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)



FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios' Loki)



FILM:



FAVORITE MOVIE

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney's Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie



FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios' Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney's Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney's Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios' Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)



FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney's Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)



FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney and Pixar's Luca

Disney's Encanto

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run



FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)

Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)



MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd



FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos



FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend - Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Leave Before You Love Me - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors - Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

STAY - The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber



FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)



FAVORITE SONG

All Too Well (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

Easy On Me - Adele

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Take My Breath - The Weeknd

Up - Cardi B



FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes



FAVORITE ALBUM

30 - Adele

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Fearless (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Justice - Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor's version) - Taylor Swift



OTHER CATEGORIES:



FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Spencer X

Unspeakable



FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings



FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles



FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady



FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

