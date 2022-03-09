Global Markets for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles, Forecast to 2026 - Featuring Arkema, Asahi Kasei, BASF, Covestro, DSM, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries, Solvay, and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Market for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electric vehicles market has been experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the need to cater to future energy requirements. The need for sustainable transportation has been resulting in the high adoption of electric vehicles across the globe.
The electric vehicle market forms an integral part of the automotive industry, thereby serving as a potential factor in achieving the reduced emission of pollutants and other greenhouse gasses. In addition, favorable government initiatives in countries globally is also increasing the production of electric vehicles, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for the polymer application.
Automakers are preferring polymers over metals to develop lightweight and energy-efficient electric, autonomous and hybrid vehicles. Automotive light-weighting is a popular design strategy that is being widely adopted among manufacturers. It has been gaining more importance for reasons beyond fuel efficiency and emissions reductions. Today, engineers prefer lightweight materials as they enhance the designs, manufacturability, and performance of molded and machined components, thereby fueling the polymer market.
Today's vehicles contain electrical and electronic components that perform important functions, but sensors are especially critical. For instance, the anti-lock brake sensors monitor wheel speed, oxygen sensors determine how much fuel is required to run the engine effectively and other sensors monitor coolant levels. The use of advanced polymers supports these sensors while enduring the high temperatures and harsh environmental conditions associated with such systems.
As automotive electronic components are becoming smaller in size and more compact, advanced polymers are finding ways to replace the traditional engineering ones, such as standard polyamides. For instance, Solvay offers a polyphthalamide (PPA) that provides a balance of properties as compared to polyphenylene sulfide (PPS). And polyamide 66 (PA 66) PPA has the ability to maintain its properties even in humid environments, thereby providing superior thermal stability. It also has a greater resistance to a wide range of chemicals, such as brake fluid.
Manufacturers who develop a system-level approach in electric vehicles are coming up with new possibilities. For instance, the exclusive combination of advanced polymer attributes is enhancing the magnet wire insulation and slot liners in electric (EVs) plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid electric (HEVs).
Advanced polymers offer advantages with respect to EV manufacture, design, and performance of fuel handling machinery. Their lighter weight helps maintain high fuel efficiency, and plastics have the ability to provide high impact strength and endure rupture, as well as check the fuel delivery systems from any leakage. But as engine temperatures and pressures continue to speed up, designers are focusing on next-generation metal replacements to handle demanding conditions while performing consistently in every weather condition.
With an aim to replace metal parts, automotive designers have gradually shifted to advanced polymers for electric insulation. The main objective of using polymers for insulation is not to compromise the dimensional and mechanical attributes of the batteries used in electric vehicles.
Report Scope
The scope of this report is broad, covering various technologies available in the market for polymers in electric vehicles and potential applications across various sectors. The market for polymers in electric vehicles is broken down by product segment. Revenue and Volumes forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are given for each product and application segment, with estimated values derived from the total revenues of manufacturers and through a study of the global market.
This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional market for polymers in electric vehicles. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.
This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape that includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.
The report includes:
- 151 data tables and 69 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for polymers used in electric vehicles (EVs)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for polymer based EVs in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by product segment, application, and region
- Highlights of the market potential for polymers used in electric vehicles, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market
- Review of the current market status, key technology issues, industry value chain, Porter's five forces analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- Description of polymer properties and discussion on their ability to control carbon footprints
- Insight into the key merger and acquisition deals, joint ventures and innovation strategies by leading players in the global electric vehicles and polymers industry
- Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Arkema, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DSM, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries, and Solvay SA.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- China
- U.S.
- Regulations
- Electric Range
- Energy Consumption/Efficiency
- Electric Vehicle Driver-User Information
- Electric Vehicle Recycling and Reuse
- Vehicle Labeling
- Battery Attributes
- Battery Performance
- Battery Recycling
- Battery Reuse
- Battery Durability
- Onboard Charging System
- Offboard Charging Standard Related to the Vehicle
- Wireless Charging Standards
- Regulatory Incentives
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Dynamics
- Evolution
- Lightweighting of Vehicles
- Need for Lightweighting
- Benefits of Lightweighting
- Growth Indicators and Key Decision Factors
- European Union
- China
- India
- Growth of Electric Vehicles
- Increasing Demand for High-Performance Materials
- Favorable Government Policies
- Market Restraint Analysis
- Challenges of Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Charging Capacity Gap
Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insights
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- High Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Low Threat of Substitution
- High Competitive Rivalry
- Low to Moderate Threat of New Entrants
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Introduction
- Impact on Demand
- Impact on Supply
- Price Impact
- Conclusion
Chapter 6 Global Market for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles by Product Segment
- Engineering Plastics
- ABS Plastics
- Polyamide Plastics
- Polycarbonate Plastics
- Polyurethane Plastics
- Polypropylene Plastics
- Polyvinyl Chloride Plastics
- Polyethylene Plastics
- PMMA Plastics
- Other Types of Engineered Plastics
- Elastomers
- Rubber Elastomers
- Silicone Elastomers
- Fluoro Elastomers
- Other Types of Elastomers
Chapter 7 Global Market for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles by Application
- Powertrain
- External
- Internal
Chapter 8 Global Market for Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Joint Ventures
- Innovations
- Other Strategies
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Overview
- AGC Inc.
- Arkema
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corp.
- China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group)
- Covestro AG
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- DSM
- Elkem
- Evonik Industries AG
- JSR Corp.
- Lanxess Corp.
- LG Chem
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Sabic
- Solvay SA
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
