Best's Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Suffers $4.1 Billion Underwriting Loss in 2021

The U.S. property/casualty (P/C) industry recorded a $4.1 billion net underwriting loss in 2021 following a $6.7 billion gain in 2020, on increased losses and expenses; however, P/C insurers were still able to increase their net income year over year by 4.5%. These preliminary results are detailed in a new Best's Special Report, titled, "First Look: 12 Month 2021 Property/Casualty Financial Results," and the data is derived from companies' annual statutory statements received as of March 4, 2021, representing an estimated 96% of the total P/C industry's net premiums written.

According to the report, the underwriting loss came despite 7.4% growth in net earned premiums and a 45.4% decline in policyholder dividends, as these were offset by an 11.7% increase in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and a 5.4% rise in underwriting expenses. The combined ratio for the P/C industry weakened by 1.2 percentage points from the prior year to 99.6.

A $7.2 billion rise in realized capital gains contributed to the industry's net income of $63.6 billion, an increase from $60.9 billion in 2020. The P/C industry surplus also increased its surplus, by 13.6%, from the end of 2020 to $1.0 trillion.

To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=318135.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005749/en/