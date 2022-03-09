Best's Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Suffers $4.1 Billion Underwriting Loss in 2021

The U.S. property/casualty (P/C) industry recorded a $4.1 billion net underwriting loss in 2021 following a $6.7 billion gain in 2020, on increased losses and expenses; however, P/C insurers were still able to increase their net income year over year by 4.5%. These preliminary results are detailed in a new Best's Special Report, titled, "First Look: 12 Month 2021 Property/Casualty Financial Results," and the data is derived from companies' annual statutory statements received as of March 4, 2021, representing an estimated 96% of the total P/C industry's net premiums written.
According to the report, the underwriting loss came despite 7.4% growth in net earned premiums and a 45.4% decline in policyholder dividends, as these were offset by an 11.7% increase in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and a 5.4% rise in underwriting expenses. The combined ratio for the P/C industry weakened by 1.2 percentage points from the prior year to 99.6.
A $7.2 billion rise in realized capital gains contributed to the industry's net income of $63.6 billion, an increase from $60.9 billion in 2020. The P/C industry surplus also increased its surplus, by 13.6%, from the end of 2020 to $1.0 trillion.
To access the full copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=318135.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc.
